Memorable Match: Leicester City 3-2 Birmingham City- Late goals make it three wins in four

Leicester City host Birmingham City on Wednesday night for the chance to progress to the FA Cup quarter-final.

After suffering two straight 1-0 defeats to Manchester City and Norwich City, Wednesday night provides a tough test against the fifth in-form team in the Championship.

The last time the sides met at the King Power Stadium, the sides produced an entertaining clash that saw five goals.

Great start for the Blues

After losing two of their opening three league games, Birmingham came into the game hoping to add to their 1-0 away win they had against Yeovil Town.

Matt Green beat Jeff Schlupp to Shane Ferguson's cross to put the visitors ahead on the 12th minute.

The goal was Green's one and only league goal for the Blues, before returning to Mansfield Town.

Quick turnaround for Leicester

The home side made two changes at half-time, seeing Lloyd Dyer and Anthony Knockaert introduced as the Foxes switched to a 4-4-2.

On 78 minutes, Jamie Vardy smashed the ball past Darren Randolph after Dyer's surging run from his own half.

Four minutes later, Andy King completed the turnaround when he beat Randolph from a similar distance to Vardy.

Late drama

Leicester looked to of sealed all three points in injury time when David Nugent converted from the penalty spot after Dyer was hacked down by Kyle Bartley.

However, Chris Burke halved the deficit with a brilliant left-footed strike into the top corner after cutting in from the right and beating Schlupp and King.

The home side held on and made it three wins in four games in a season that all Foxes fans remember. The Championship title was secured at Easter as promotion was confirmed and we all know what happened a couple of years later....