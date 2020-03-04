Billy Sharp: "We want to go as far as we can"

Billy Sharp has said Sheffield United want to go as far as they can in the FA Cup after reaching the quarter finals.

Sharp was the match winner in extra time against Reading after George Puscas had cancelled out David McGoldrick's opener.

The 34-year old headed in from close range in stoppage time at the end of the first half of extra time after a clever run and cross from Luke Freeman.

Sharp praises team mates

McGoldrick put the Blades ahead with his first goal of the season he headed home after two minutes following a superb cross from Ben Osborn.

Sharp insists however that McGoldrick offers a lot more to the team than just goal scoring.

"I'm glad he scored, everyone's glad he scored," he told the club's media.

"It wasn't a weight on his shoulders, he's been performing really well, he's contributed a lot to the team this season.

"It's great that he's got his goal now and hopefully he goes on a run."

Sharp went on to score the winner in extra time after coming off the bench for Sheffield United after Luke Freeman crossed the ball to the Blades captain who nodded home.

"I knew because it was Freezy [Freeman], he loves to jink and go inside and outside," he told the club's media.

"The only thing he could do was stand the ball up so I just hung out a little bit and gave Bash [Chris Basham] a call, he ducked out of the way and I managed to head it home.

"It was some great play from Freezy and I just managed to be in the right place at the right time."

Blades looking to continue their journey

Sheffield United last reached the FA Cup quarter finals in 2014, under Nigel Clough. With the Blades currently in a fight for European football and potentially a piece of silverware it could go down as one of the best seasons in the club's history.

The skipper recognises all the hard work that has gone in to get the club into this position.

"I love playing in the FA Cup and especially for Sheffield United it means even more," he told the clubs media.

"I'm the lucky one to get the goal tonight but as a club we want to go as far as we can in this great competition and we are in hat for the next round so are delighted.

"We want to win every game, we put out a team tonight to try and win this game and obviously we have another huge game on Saturday against Norwich.

"We have worked hard to get here, we are on a great journey and everyone here wants to continue that journey, to play the great games that we are doing in the Premier League.

"If we can win the next round, we're at Wembley so we want to try and do that."