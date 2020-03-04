Lampard hails team spirit in Liverpool Fa Cup win

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said that he could not have asked for anymore from his side following their victory against runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

A goal in each half saw the blues overcome the current European champions and progress into the last eight of the FA Cup.

Speaking after the match, Lampard said he, “couldn’t have asked for any more in terms of the spirit, the work ethic and the quality”.

An “Impressive performance”

Chelsea’s performance in the game was one of the best that they have put in all season and has come at a time where they needed the confidence, after accruing just 19 points in their last 16 league games.

Lampard will hope that this level of performance will carry on into the league and help them turn their form around:

“It was an impressive performance. You have to defend really well to keep a clean sheet against them, and we did. We defended with everything, played well, and deserved to win the game.

“In the first two games against Liverpool we might have played some better football, and had more control of the ball, but today we had an extra spirit about us.

“We can compete with the big teams, but what wins or loses games is what you do in both boxes.”

High praise for “top-level” Gilmour

One of the standout performers in the match was 18-year-old Billy Gilmour who bossed the midfield all game, earning him the man of the match award in just his sixth appearance for the club.

Lampard has always had great belief in Gilmour ever since he took over as boss in the summer and said that the Scotsman is “huge in talent”.

“If he’s small in stature he’s huge in personality, and he’s also huge in talent. When I look at a midfield player I have lots of questions. Do you want to receive the ball in all positions and all moments? Yes, he does. Do you want to make angles and pick the right pass? Yes, he generally does. Will you put your foot in? Yes, he does.

“He does all the right things, and he’s humble. All his family were here tonight, his nan and grandad were down from Scotland, and what a performance.

"It wasn’t just as a youngster coming into the team, that’s one level, he performed like a top-class player going up against top-class players. It was a great night for Billy.”

Pedro’s 200th Blues appearance

Pedro was another player whose performance earns great plaudits from the boss.

The Spaniard was playing his 200th game for Chelsea and showed why he is still such an important player in the team, despite now being 32 years of age.

“He was outstanding tonight in work ethic and players look up to him because of what he has done. He is always a goal threat.”