Pernille Harder set for transfer move in the summer - Chelsea and Manchester United are interested

According to reports from SportBuzzer in Germany, the Denmark international is set to swap the Frauen Bundesliga for the Women's Super League this summer.

Harder's contract at VfL Wolfsburg is set to expire in the summer and many have speculated as to if she could be set to move. This week, Manchester City striker Pauline Bremer announced that she would be moving to the German giants in Lower Saxony, further adding to the rumour that Harder would be on the way out - with it unlikely that both would compete for space in the starting eleven.

Chelsea's involvement

On Wednesday morning, SportBuzzer stated that the London side have put in a €300,000 bid to secure the services of the Danish striker.

The move would be one that would reunite Harder with her girlfriend and Chelsea captain Magdelena Eriksson, with the two having played in separate countries for the past three years since Harder departed Linköpings FC in Sweden for VfL in 2017, with Eriksson moving to England.

However, the move is one that shows how Chelsea are trying to capitalise on their strong performances this year to create a monopoly on the Women's Super League. Sam Kerr and Beth England have built up a strong rapport since the Australian joined in the winter transfer window, leaving little space for where harder could fit into Emma Hayes' side.

It would not make sense to separate the strike partnership, and neither to displace winger Guro Reiten who has also been incredible this season, so it would be a situation that could leave Harder with time sat on the bench.

Mancunians also trying for signature

There have been rumours for a long while of a move to Manchester United being on the hands for Pernille Harder, with the fans creating the hashtag '#Harder2020'.

However, it would not make sense for her to opt for Casey Stoney's side instead of the Londoners, as it would not only mean giving up the opportunity to play Champions League football, she would be joining a club who are still not one of the 'top three' who regularly compete for the WSL title.

Reports have said that Harder has a release clause integrated into her current contract in Germany and VfL Frauen sporting director Ralf Kellerman has neither confirmed or denied this, stating 'We do not comment on the content of the contract'. Paying the release clause is one of the few ways that United may be able to get Harder to put pen to paper in the summer transfer window.