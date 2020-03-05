Arteta: Arsenal edge 'closer' to Champions League qualification

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is bullish about his side's prospects of qualifying for the Champions League.

The north London giants sit in tenth place in the Premier League as they prepare to host West Ham United at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arteta: It was impossible only weeks ago

However, given the fact they had such a poor first half to the season which culminated in the sacking of previous boss Unai Emery, the Gunners are only five points off fifth spot in the table.

With Manchester City handed a two year ban from the Champions League for flouting FFP rules - pending an appeal - fifth place could be enough to seal a return to the promised land of European football's top club competition.

Arteta: We're going one game at a time

Arteta's men are hunting down Manchester United who currently reside in the crucial fifth spot and when Arteta was asked how many points he thinks it will take to get into the top five he replied: "Beat West Ham on Saturday and we are closer."

"That's all I am thinking because a few weeks ago it looked impossible and if we beat West Ham it will look more likely.

"So that's the only aim," Arteta continued.

"If game-by-game we go and start grabbing three points and three points and three points, and then we'll have a chance in the last three or four games of the season."