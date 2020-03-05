Billy Gilmour: Cup clash was a learning curve

Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour believes starting Chelsea's Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United in October was a learning curve.

The 18-year-old was the star of the show on Tuesday night as Chelsea knocked Premier League leaders Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

It was his first start since the Carabao Cup Round of 16 where he United defender Harry Maguire was seen to manhandle the youngster.

"I won't let that happen again"

Gilmour spoke on his experience facing Maguire and how it has since enabled him to improve his game, in light of his FA Cup masterclass.

"I think that was pointless for Maguire, but he is going to try and bully the young ones," said Gilmour, via Goal.

"That's what I need to learn in the game. I have to be stronger. I have been working on that. I can only get stronger."

"That was a learning curve definetly when he gripped me up in the box. I remember that really well.

"Basically, he was saying I was a wee' guy, so pushing me off and gripping me by the throat was something I have to deal with but I won't let that happen again, that's for sure."

"He is a role model of mine"

Gilmour has spoke before of his admiration for former blue Cesc Fabregas and the Spaniard, who has continued to follow Chelsea since joining AS Monaco in January last year, has been very outspoken in his admiration of the promising young midfielder.

Following an impressive display against Grimbsy Town earlier in the season, Fabregas took to Twitter to praise Gilmour, a gesture that did not go unnoticed by the Scotsman.

"Yes, I did see it [Fabregas' tweet post-Grimbsy]. One of my friends text me, I was buzzing. When I first came to Chelsea it was with the IEP (video analysis youth programme), so you had to focus yourself on a player and mine was Cesc.

"I loved how he played so I just went and watched a lot of videos of him. Now I have got older, I just try to put it into games and it's working.

"But no, he is a role model of mine."

The recent injury to Mateo Kovacic in Tuesday's cup win could see Gilmour given more game time by Frank Lampard, with World Cup winner N'golo Kante also injured and the threat of an injury crisis.

"I have been learning off them [Kovacic and Jorginho] in training and watching them in games. To play alongside both of them was brilliant. But no, hopefully, Kova is back and fit for the weekend and we will go from there."