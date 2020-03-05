Chris Wilder's midfield headache

Sheffield United are having one of the best seasons in the club's history, they are in a battle for European football and are in the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

The team has the morals of hard work, grit and determination but also playing an expansive brand of football with some genuine quality littered around the side.

At the helm of it all is boyhood Sheffield United fan Chris Wilder - he has guided the club from League One to the Premier League in three seasons.

One of many reasons they are doing so well this season is due to the fact the team, in particular the defence and midfield, has been so settled, however with the record signing of Sander Berge and players such as Luke Freeman shining in the Cup it has given Wilder a lot to think about.

Lundstram fighting to show his quality

John Lundstram has been a revelation for the Blades this season, after mainly being used a substitute since he signed in 2017 but he has made the jump from Championship to the top flight with ease.

He was one of the first names on the team-sheet in the first half of the season but in recent weeks has been replaced by Berge. He came off the bench to score the winner against AFC Bournemouth but Wilder stuck with Berge in the next game.

Berge is still finding his feet since joining the Blades from KRC Genk in January but has shown signs of being a good signing from Wilder.

The other midfielders in the midfield three are John Fleck and Oliver Norwood, who have been two of United's best players this season so it would take something very special for either one of them to be replaced in the starting eleven.

Freeman has reminded Wilder what he can do

Freeman joined the Blades in the summer from Championship side QPR but has had the majority of his play time being in cup competitions. He has featured in the Premier League but mainly at the start of the season.

However he started on Tuesday night against Reading and was one of the best players on the pitch which is impressive because he had not started since the previous round.

Freeman got the assist for the match winning goal has he picked the ball up on the edge of the box, went past a couple of defenders and crossed the ball with perfection for Billy Sharp to head home.

This performance will have given Wilder food for thought as his team prepare for the final part of the season in which squad rotation could be important.

It is not a bad problem for the Sheffield United manager to have, however. With such a vast amount of quality at his disposal the club are in a really good position, sitting in eighth place with a game in hand and a home tie against an underachieveing Arsenal side in the FA Cup quarter final.