George Baldock: "Everyone has dedicated their lives to this season"

George Baldock has said the entirety of Sheffield United has "dedicated their lives to this season".

The Blades currently sit in eighth place with a game in hand and are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Sheffield United take on bottom side Norwich City on Saturday which is a crucial game for both sides involved.

Baldock is not taking Norwich for granted

Norwich gained promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners last season whilst Sheffield United finished in second place but their fortunes this season have been very different.

Norwich are six points off safety whilst Sheffield United are in the race for a top-four spot, only 5 points behind Chelsea with a game in hand.

Despite the league positions Baldock insists the Blades won't be taking Norwich lightly.

“I’ve been really impressed with Norwich," he told the clubs media.

"They are a really exciting team. We definitely won’t be taking them for granted, we have a really tough test this weekend”

Blades have tunnel vision for the home straight of the season

It has been a season to remember for Sheffield United but it could be capped off with the possibility of playing European football next season and maybe even some silverware.

However, Baldock insists that a lot of sacrifices have had to be made for the club to be in its current position.

“Everyone has dedicated their lives to this season," he told the clubs media.

"It’d be stupid not to do everything we possibly can to achieve the highest possible position for this club”

On Tuesday night the Blades defeated Championship side Reading in extra-time thanks to a Billy Sharp header sending them through to a home tie against Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a trip to Wembley for the victors.

Baldock has admitted the thought of playing at Wembley has been talked about around the club.

“As players, we take every game as it comes," he told the clubs media.

The thoughts of playing at Wembley are definitely around the training ground though. It’s something exciting we can aim towards but we have a lot of hard work to do to get there”