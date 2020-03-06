Swindon Town v Forest Green Rovers preview: Robins chase a sixth successive home win to keep top spot

Mark Cooper believes there “is no pressure” on Forest Green Rovers ahead of their visit to league leaders Swindon Town on Saturday.

Swindon increased their lead at the top of League Two to three points with a 2-0 win against Scunthorpe United on Tuesday.

Eoin Doyle ended his goal-drought to score a brace and extended his sides unbeaten home run to eleven league games.

Cooper returns to his old stomping ground knowing that a defeat will ultimately end Rovers’ slim chances of finishing in the play-offs.

“There’s no pressure on us, nobody expects us to get anything,” he said.

“Swindon are beating everyone so we can just go and play and that’s what we’re going to do. We are just going to try and enjoy ourselves.

“It would be good to get a win. Football sometimes throws up some strange results. I’m sure nobody gives us much of a chance but we’re confident and we’re looking forward to the day."

Forest Green are winless in their last 8 league games (D2 L6) and have won just two of their last 18 matches in all competitions.

They’ve plummeted to 11th place and find themselves 10 points adrift of the play-offs, but Cooper believes the postponement of last Saturday’s game has given them a crucial break.

“We’ve had an opportunity to try and work on a few things and have a little break. We’ve certainly been able to do more work. It’s been good and I’ve enjoyed it.

“The Scunthorpe game feels a long time ago. We’ve put that to the back of our minds. We don’t forget about it but we’ve cast it to one side for now and it’s been full steam ahead for Swindon and we’ve done some good work."

The 51-year-old spent over two seasons at the County Ground and parted company with the club in October 2015.

He guided them to the League One play-off final during the 2014/15 campaign, but lost 4-0 against Preston North End at Wembley Stadium.

“I enjoyed my time at Swindon,” he said. “We had some good times and some good players but things move on.

“Football is like ships in the night. They’ve got a really good manager now, a really good team and they’re looking forward.

“Richie is a good guy and he’s had a brilliant season. He has a mix of experience and youth and they’ve got a really successful way of playing.”

Wellens has praised Paul Jewell and the chairman for the faith shown in him but insists “this is only the start.”

The Swindon manager continued: “I’ll never take my foot off the pedal and I expect my players to be the same.

Before I finish my contract I would like to be competing in and around the play-offs for a Championship position.”

Team news

Swindon Town:

Unavailable: Conroy, Iandolo, Lyden, Grant, Baudry.

Doubtful: Hunt, Curran.

Forest Green Rovers:

Unavailable: Bernard, Rawson, J. Mills, Shephard, Adams, McGinley, McCoulsky.