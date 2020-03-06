PART 1: Malouda reveals all about Carlo Ancelotti, Frank Lampard and 'THAT' FA Cup Final 

Florent Malouda has opened up about his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti, Frank Lampard and the FA Cup ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Everton, reports the Chelsea website.

The French winger signed for Chelsea in 2007 from Olympique Lyon for an astounding £17million and went on to embed himself into the Blues history books.

Malouda made 229 appearances for Chelsea contributing directly towards 89 goals, meanwhile winning six pieces of silverware.

While in South West London, the now retired 39-year-old enjoyed a spell under one of the all-time great managers, Ancelotti. In this period, Malouda won the domestic treble with the Italian and expressed his thoughts on his former manager.

‘He is someone I can rely on’

The Frenchman spoke highly of Ancelotti and boasted about the excellent man management techniques that guided him through his time at Chelsea.

“Playing under Carlo was great in terms of results, but also in terms of human experience,” Malouda began. “He is someone who was very close to the players, and who gave us a lot of trust and confidence. He trusted his experienced players, and in times of high pressure you really felt he was on your side and had your back.

Embed from Getty Images

“At the same time, he was so humble. When you look at his record, as a player and then as a manager, his attitude was very humble, and he was giving us stability when there was pressure around. When you have someone like this leading you it gives you the right balance.

“Carlo is someone who will find a way to improve a team however good they are. It was the same for individuals. He managed to get the best out of us. He gave me a lot.

“Every player he managed, not only at Chelsea but I’ve had feedback from other clubs as well, they know he is a reliable source of information and knowledge.

“It’s good to count on people like him. For everything we are trying to do after our playing career, this is the kind of person who can support you.”

Meeting Ancelotti again

Malouda then left Chelsea in 2013 on a free transfer to Turkish outfit, Trabzonspor, but later signed for FC Metz. A French side, back on home soil, where the Frenchman and Ancelotti met again. But on opposing sides.

The former Chelsea winger spoke of seeing his former manager again for the first time and admitted Ancelotti is someone he can always count on.

“Even afterwards when we met and he was at Paris Saint-Germain, we still had the same relationship,” added Malouda.

Embed from Getty Images

“I know he’s someone I can count on. That’s how you always feel with Carlo. He is someone who will always support you and take nothing out of you. What he has he will give you and share with you. You always feel welcome with Carlo and that’s a very good feeling.”