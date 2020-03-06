Abraham sweeps double honours at awards

Tammy Abraham was named London's Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the annual London Football Awards on Thursday evening, becoming the first player to win both.

The 22-year-old is Chelsea's top scorer with 15 goals in all competitions and has quickly become Frank Lampard's first choice ahead of Michy Batshuayi and World Cup winner Olivier Giroud.

He pipped club teammate Jorginho to the Player of the Year award after beating fellow academy graduates Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori in the young player category.

Abraham signed for Chelsea as an Under-8 and thanked the club's youth setup for making him the player he is today.

"Everyone is excited"

Speaking after collecting his awards the striker said, "The academy gave me a dream to chase ever since a young age. They kept me grounded."

Frank Lampard's appointment and last summer's transfer ban have contributed to a large increase in first team minutes for academy graduates such as Abraham.

It is an exciting time for young players at the club and this is something that the England international has recognised.

"I am sure they must be buzzing and everyone is excited." he added.

"I do my thing at Chelsea to hopefully be picked for England"

Abraham has not featured for Chelsea since the second half of their defeat to Bayern Munich because of an ankle injury and will again be absent when the blues face Carlo Ancelotti's Everton on Sunday.

He hopes to be "back soon" particularly with the Euros looming in the Summer and the prospect of making the England squad.

He made his first competitive appearance for the Three Lions in October and scored his first competitve goal a month later in a 7-0 demolition of Montenegro at Wembley.

Abraham will be working to create more memories with the national team in a few months time.

"It would be a dream come true for me" he stated. "Growing up watching England as a young kid, but first I need to get back fit and do my thing at Chelsea to hopefully be picked for England."