Sheffield United vs Norwich City Preview: Can the Blades carry on their unbeaten run?

Sheffield United welcome Norwich City to Bramall Lane on Saturday and with European football potentially on the horizon for the Blades and Norwich fighting relegation it could prove to be a vital game for both teams.

The visitors are six points from safety whilst Sheffield United sit in eighth place with a game in hand.

Both teams looking to pick up crucial points

In their last Premier League game, Norwich ran out 1-0 winners against third-place Leicester City. Jamal Lewis scored the only goal of the game as Norwich kept only their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Daniel Farke's side progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 28 years with goalkeeper Tim Krul being the hero in a dramatic penalty shootout win away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sheffield United also progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with club captain Billy Sharp scoring an extra-time winner against Championship side Reading.

The Blades are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions and have picked seven points in their last three Premier League games.

Enda Stevens is suspected to be fit for the Blades after he was forced off a fortnight ago against Brighton & Hove Albion whilst Christoph Zimmermann is back in training for the Canaries as he recovers from a thigh injury.

Previous meeting

In the reverse fixture between the two teams back in December Sheffield Utd cancelled out Alexander Tettey's first-half strike thanks to a goal each from their wing-backs, Enda Stevens and George Baldock.

Baldock played a huge part in both goals, he assisted Stevens leveller with a splendid cross and scored the winner after some clever skill on the edge of the box and a fierce strike into the bottom corner.

Chris Basham was shown a straight red card in the second half by referee Simon Hooper but the decision was overturned by VAR. Hooper will also be the referee for Saturday's game.

Key battle: Jamal Lewis vs George Baldock

The reverse fixture was decided by Sheffield United wing-backs and it could be a similar story come Saturday.

George Baldock has been instrumental this season for Sheffield United and Jamal Lewis could have his hands full, especially with Basham overlapping on that side.

Lewis, however, is also a threat going forward as he proved against Leicester last weekend with a really well-taken goal.

It will be a intriguing battle at Bramall Lane offensively and defensively for both teams and this game could be dictated by the wide players.

Predicted Line Ups

Sheffield United (3-5-2) Henderson - Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens - Berge, Norwood, Fleck - McBurnie, Sharp (C)

Norwich (4-2-3-1) Krul - Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis - Tettey, McLean - Buendia, Duda, Cantwell - Pukki