Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: Jack Wilshere could have been 'phenomenal'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has rued the injuries which have affected former teammate Jack Wilshere.

Arteta lifted the 2014 FA Cup with Wilshere, who was a teammate for five years at Arsenal, but the midfielder from Hitchin has not played for West Ham since October because of a groin injury.

However during his career, the 28-year-old - who left the Emirates in the summer of 2018 for the east Londoners - has suffered a litany of injuries, which meant he has not been able to realise the immense promise he showed as a youngster at Arsenal.

Wilshere had 'phenomenal' potential

“He could have been phenomenal,” Arteta said. “It’s very sad with Jack. When I joined here and watched him every day in training, you would say he could be one of the best midfielders.

"He always had something; then he is starting to build again a career and then again another injury, again another setback. I was very impressed with how strong he was mentally.”

Arteta going for third consecutive league win

If Arsenal were to win against the Irons on Saturday it will be the first time since February 2019 they will have won three league games in a row, raising hopes of a top four finish.

“When we were in December nobody talked about the Champions League,” Arteta said. “It was an impossible thing and now everybody talks like: ‘Yeah, we have to get [there].’ Let’s go game by game.”