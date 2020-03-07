Billy Sharp: "It was a brilliant afternoon"

Billy Sharp described Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Norwich City as a "brilliant afternoon".

Sharp scored the only goal of the game when he headed home following a splendid cross from John Lundstram in the 36th minute.

The Sheffield United skipper has now got three goals in four games as they moved upto sixth in the Premier League table are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

Sharp praises opposition

Despite the fact Norwich are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table it was tight affair with Norwich having plenty of chances only to be thwarted by Dean Henderson.

After Sharp praised the Canaries and their approah to the game.

"Norwich are a good team," he told the clubs media.

"We knew that from last season when the pipped us the Championship title."

"I said before the game it was going to be settled by one goal as it has been the last few times we played them and happily for us we got the goal and the win"

Before February Sharp only had one goal to his name this season but he is now starting to pick up a bit of form going into the final stages of the season.

"I've been delighted with the past five or six weeks, it has been stop start with the break but I've been in the team and I've been chipping away with performances like the rest of the lads.

"I'm just happy to playing and contributing."

The Blades keep marching on

John Lundstram returned to starting eleven for a league game after starting the last three on the bench with record signing Sander Berge playing.

Lundstram reminded everyone of what he can do with getting the assist for the goal and a all round solid display

However Sharp says that Lundstram has nothing to prove.

"He's been putting in good performances this season," he told the clubs media.

"It was his turn to come back in today, and he took his chance with a assist and a great performance on and off the ball and put a in big shift like he did mid week."

Sheffield United progressed to the FA Cup quarter finals on Tuesday with Sharp netting a extra time winner against Championship side Reading.

The 34 year old has now said the club are going to go full throttle in both the league and cup.

"As players we want that, but obviously that what the gaffer [Chris Wilder] is pushing for," he told the clubs media.

"It rubs off on us players and that's exactly what we are going to try and do".