Chelsea 4 - 0 Everton: Rampant Blues thrash Toffees

It was an unhappy return to Stamford Bridge for Carlo Ancelotti as Chelsea's superb attacking display earned them a 4-0 victory over Everton.

Goals from Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud saw the blues cruise to their biggest league win of the season and make it back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since early January.

First-team debuts were also handed to youth prospects, Armando Broja and Tino Anjorin.

A free-flowing start

The first opening of the match came in the seventh minute when Giroud's header freed Willian down the right flank.

The Brazilian found Mason Mount in the box, but his volleyed effort was well saved by his international team-mate Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees keeper was unable to stop Mount a few minutes later, however, when he received the ball in the box with his back to goal, swivelled and drilled an effort into the bottom corner at Pickford's near post.

Chelsea continued to dominate and this time it was Willian who went close, receiving the ball over the top from Ross Barkley and stinging Pickford's palms with his shot across goal.

Gilmour centre to success

An inevitable second came in the 21th minute following lovely interplay between Billy Gilmour, who was making his first Premier League start, Barkley and Giroud.

The move culminated with Barkley's perfectly weighted first time pass setting Pedro away and the Spaniard coolly slotted home to give the hosts breathing space.

Everton were almost gifted a way back into the game when Kurt Zouma was caught in possession by Richarlison who broke with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but the English striker put his effort wide when facing up Kepa.

Chelsea's third was the result of a brilliant flowing team move five minutes into the second half that gave Willian the freedom on the edge of the 18-yard box to unleash an unstoppable low drive.

Tails up and time for the youth

The Blues had their tails up and got their fourth just three minutes later when Willian crossed in for Giroud score his second in three Premier League games at Stamford Bridge.

With his side firmly in control, Lampard gave debuts to 18-year-old forwards Anjorin and Broja, the former attempting an audacious volley from 20-yards out with his first touch.

What does this result mean?

Chelsea open up a five-point buffer between themselves and fifth-placed Wolves with nine league games remaining while Everton miss out on the chance to move into the top 10.

The West London club will now switch their focus to the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday evening.