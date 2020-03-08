The Warm Down: Chelsea ruin Ancelotti’s Stamford Bridge return

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea put on a fantastic performance in front of their own fans to demolish Everton 4-0.

First half goals from Mason Mount and Pedro put the blues in control before Willian and Olivier Giroud sealed Everton’s fate.

This result maintains the blues’ hold on fourth spot in the Premier League and puts them in a great position to achieve the Champions League qualification that comes with it.

Ancelotti’s return not a happy one

The match had an added twist to it as Carlo Ancelotti returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time since he was sacked as Chelsea head coach in May 2011.

The Italian won the Premier League and FA Cup in his first season at the bridge but a trophy less second season led to his sacking on the last day of the 2010-11 season.

Since then Ancelotti has managed Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli before returning to the Premier League earlier in the season as manager of Everton.

The three time Champions League winning manager would have been hoping for a better return to his previous employers, not least to boost any faint hopes of European qualification that Everton still have.

But it wasn’t to be as Chelsea dominated from start to finish and clinically dispatched the Toffees.

Four different scorers in the match will please Lampard

There was much about the performance that will leave Lampard purring.

The balance between youth and experience was clear for everyone to see and it gave the team a much more settled look to it than in recent weeks.

A goal for each of Chelsea’s attacking quartet shows the quality that they have in the final third even with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi sidelined with injury.

The fact that three of the four scorers were over 30 suggests that there is still a place in the squad for experience, despite Frank’s preference of youth.

Gilmour does it again

The performance of 18-year-old Billy Gilmour is another thing that will bring a smile to the Chelsea manager’s face.

Having picked up the man of the match award in the 2-0 victory against Liverpool last Tuesday, Gilmour followed it up brilliantly with another man of the match performance in his first ever Premier League start.

The young Scotsman will be hoping to keep his place in the starting 11 even when the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic become available for selection again.

The biggest margin of victory of Lampard’s managerial career

In the last two weeks, Frank Lampard has come up against three Champions League winning managers in José Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti and has beaten them all.

The size of this victory, the biggest of his short managerial career, will make this one even more sweeter for him and his team.

The Chelsea boss will hope that the free-scoring nature of the win will give his team some hope that they can still turn around the 3-0 deficit that they face from the first-leg of their Champions League last 16 clash against Bayern Munich.