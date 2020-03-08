Everton to crash the top three party next season

Everton are currently languishing in mid-table of the WSL, nowhere near going down but too far away from the top four.

However, they have a young squad full of attacking flair and drive, especially going forward which has set a good foundation for the Toffees.

The increased investment and new structure to be in place from the 2020/21 season they may be ready to take that next step.

A squad ready to compete

Everton have a number of top quality players like Izzy Christiansen who left Olympique Lyonnaise to join the Merseyside club which was an early sign of things to come.

They have the foundations to compete at the top with others such as Inessa Kaagman, Chloe Kelly and Alexandra Elena MacIver all proving to be top players.

With this extra investment and restructuring of the way the club operates will allow them to attract more top quality players and push the top three more competitively.

They have struggled against the current top four this season having failed to take a single point off any of them this season which shows the obvious gap.

However, with Manchester City transitioning into a new chapter as they search for a new manager, Arsenal have tailed off compared to previous years and Manchester United do not have the same calibre of players or squad depth.

It seems with some more investment, the new ground they now play in and a bigger link to the men's team could see Everton propel past Man United.

Willie Kirk is a top manager who is understanding how to get the most out of his team and which formations suit the majority of his players and he is clearly trusted at the club with more resources going to be available to him.

If he is fully backed and allowed to put his stamp on the side after seeing some of the performances and signings he has made it should be no question.

He sets his side up to be attacking, which is no surprise with the quality of players in the final third so if he can solidify it at the back it will be bright.

With the investment set to be a large amount for the football club, you would expect to see some top quality additions from WSL teams or overseas.

Where can they go from here?

That is the big question on the blue half on Merseyside.

The men's team have seen a significant amount of money pumped into their squad over the last few years but it is only this season they have kicked on up the table after three managers.

However, this Everton side seem settled and on the verge of being able to compete not necessarily with Chelsea at the very top of the WSL.

However, they will certainly be able to push Man United closer for that best of the rest spot next season and depending on Arsenal's recruitment maybe sneak into the top three.

It may be too big of a leap to challenge consistently with Arsenal, City and Chelsea, however, a bigger push up the league should be expected.

If they can keep hold of Kelly especially they can be looking forward to bigger and better things.

She is currently the fourth top scorer in the WSL despite playing a team that is currently seventh in the league and it is almost inevitable she will improve next season.

However, if that is to be at Everton or not next season is still a small doubt, especially with City set to lose Pauline Bremer and Arsenal well off the pace of the league leaders.

Kelly may be tempted by the project, money and star players at City or to prove her doubters wrong at Arsenal who sold her to Everton after being judged to be not good enough for the Gunners.

A young side for the Toffees that is set to continue developing together which can only bring good things to Merseyside and if money is spent wisely could see new dawn at Everton.