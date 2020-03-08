Japan 0-1 England: Lucky Lionesses Stop The Rot

Substitute Ellen White earned England a narrow win over Japan in the second match of the SheBelieves Cup.

Beth England had spurned chances earlier in the game, but it was her replacement that grabbed the late winner with a smart finish from close in late on.

Toni Duggan whipped the ball in and White fooled the goalkeeper into diving the other way, giving her an easy tap-in.

A frustrating first half

While England dominated the chances in the first half, they failed to make any of them count.

The first sitter came in the 13th minute. Asato Miyagawa's loose pass was picked up by Chloe Kelly who found England, but she panicked at the sight of the charging Sakiko Ikeda and fired straight at the Japanese shot-stopper.

Georgia Stanway also had efforts blocked and fly wide later in the half, but it was England that took most of the flak.

She looked isolated and million miles from her normal, clinical self. With the effort she's put in with Chelsea to get into the England fold, you really have to feel for her.

From a Japanese perspective however, it was much better. Ikeda looked solid in goal and Mina Tanaka was looking threatening going forward. Asako Takakura would have been by far the happier manager at half time.

A lucky break

Despite losing the game, the Japanese can take a lot of pride from this. They were expected to be blown away by many after their loss to Spain, but they held firm until the end.

The way Risa Shimizu handled her injury was to their credit as well. Despite being in a stretcher, she got up and attempted to carry on playing. This level of commitment and fighting spirit can only be a positive sign of things to come.

Perhaps if England had been more clinical in the first half, the Japanese would have been heavily beaten but regardless, they rode their luck and fought well.

England still floundering

It was a turgid display from England yet again. The second half display was especially irritating for fans. The Lionesses struggled to break the Japanese down and had to rely on a mistake to get the winning goal.

Pressure on Phil Neville continues to mount as performances grow stale. Today's win was only their third in 10 games since the Women's World Cup.

What next?

Both sides have their final group game of the SheBelieves Cup. England face off against Spain while Japan have the tough task of beating the USA.