Gilmour: Full Premier League debut was dream come true

Billy Gilmour made his full Premier League debut in a 4-0 demolition over Everton at Stamford Bridge, in which he labelled a ‘dream come true’.

The 18-year-old playmaker was handed his full Chelsea debut against Liverpool in the FA Cup, which saw the Blues waltz away 2-0 victors.

His performance earned himself the man of the match award, but more importantly, a place in Frank Lampard’s Premier League starting against Everton.

Gilmour asserted his trust in his own ability before giving thanks to a number of the coaching staff that have trusted and helped him along the way.

The Chelsea manager then gave a word on Scotsman’s Premier League man of the match performance.

‘A dream come true’

Gilmour joined Chelsea at the age of 16 from Rangers for a reported £500,000 and has since earned his stripes in the Blues academy.

He has been a frequent starter in the Under-23s but since Lampard moved the midfielder permanently into the first-team squad, Gilmour has shone.

The young Scottish midfielder told how his dream came true to the Chelsea website.

“It was amazing,” exclaimed Gilmour. “It was a dream come true to make my full Premier League debut, but most of all getting the win was just fantastic.

“I was more excited than nervous to be fair. It was tough. I just wanted to work my hardest, play well and do my best for the team.

“I’m just delighted to help the team get the win and that we came out on top. I enjoyed the [Everton] game, especially off the back of a good win against Liverpool in midweek, and hopefully I can get another chance to play.

“I’m loving it around here at the minute, it’s brilliant.”

‘I trust my ability but it’s down to the gaffer’

Among Lampard’s management team are the likes of Jody Morris and Joe Edwards who have worked numerous times with Gilmour in the academy.

The youngster claimed having worked with the pair in his key development stages at the club has been integral to his confidence and performances thus far.

“It’s down to the gaffer as well for trusting me to play in these big games," said Gilmour.

“Jody, Joe and the gaffer have been brilliant with me. I have had them [Morris and Edwards] through the youth and then to come to the first team with them has been really good for me. It’s really good for them to show trust.

“You can see that the manager will give the young players an opportunity and it’s up to us to take it when we get the chance. It’s exciting to be at Chelsea and I just want to take my opportunity when it comes.

“I trust my own ability and play with great players around me. They help me a lot with their movement so I can play them the ball. You need to keep it moving, keep it simple.

“Then when you start to settle into the game you can start hitting the longer passes and play more forward passes.”

Lampard hails youngster

Lampard added a word about Gilmour as a expressed his delight with the youngster’s performance against Everton.

He said: “Billy is receiving the ball in difficult areas on the pitch where if you don’t move it quickly you don’t get the rhythm of our play.

“Secondly, if you give it away there it is dangerous, so you need confidence to do that, and Jorginho has it and Billy has it.

“One of the most pleasing things is that Billy showed that in the first half and then when he stepped up and played as one of the higher midfield players later in the game, he instantly took it on board, arriving in their box and playing balls higher up the pitch and he showed he can do both [positions] which is a great thing for me when I am thinking about how the midfield looks at times.”