Lampard: All-rounded Barkley is integral to success

Frank Lampard has hailed Ross Barkley as an all-rounded midfielder who ‘do a lot of things’ as the Blues boss labels him a 'big player' at the club.

Chelsea’s number eight has been enjoying a rich vein of form having contributed to four goals in his last five games – a feat that has not gone unnoticed by Lampard.

The Blues manager has said he has been pleased with the Englishman’s recent outings and how he has conducted himself on the training ground.

Barkley began the season with an unfortunate injury that loomed for a number of weeks but of late has worked himself back into Lampard’s plans.

Lampard pleased with Barkley’s progress

The 26-year-old midfielder began his venture back into the Blues first team against Nottingham Forrest in the FA Cup and has since been a frequent feature.

Lampard said that he has been satisfied with Barkley’s progress and how he has knuckled down to compete for a starting place.

“All our midfield players have been out at times, but Ross had probably longer out, with a niggly injury which hung around for six weeks,” said Lampard.

“In the early part of the season when Ross wasn’t getting in, he can look at himself and say he could have been doing better probably. Ross has taken that on in the most positive way possible.

“He has worked hard, and he’s got his nose in the team. He does need confidence as a player, I believe that, so to try and play him and give him minutes is always going to help with the confidence.

“I definitely see that in training and the way he holds himself. I’m happy with Ross.”

Big man for the occasion

With goal contributions against Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotpsur, Barkley repaid the faith his manager put in the midfielder.

Lampard was impressed with the performances but has challenged him to persevere and maintain such a high level of output.

“If he plays like he did against Liverpool and Tottenham," said Lampard.

“Then he’s a big player for this club. I have been pleased to see his recent performances. Now, can he keep churning them out? I definitely know he has the intention to.

“What he will be searching for is minutes to play regularly, to get consistency. It’s clearly in his powers. His shooting, right and left foot, is as good technically as I see on the training pitch. Also, his ability to go past someone in advanced areas in midfield, his skill. It’s well within his range.

“Personality wise he’s a really good-natured man, a good lad, who really wants to do well at his job. He’s very close to his family.

“He shouldn’t get caught up in where he’s at, what he may be, what may have been, only how he trains every day.

“When you see that you see he’s a really good player for us and can be that goalscoring midfielder, and not only that: he can play, he can run, he can tackle, he can do a lot of things.”