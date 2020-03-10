Why Ben Mee is the player of the season?

Burnley captain Ben Mee has been the key figure for the Clarets' defence throughout the 2019/20 Premier League season.

He has formed a formidable partnership with James Tarkowski to maintain the solid defence that Burnley are so famously known for. Mee leads on and off the pitch and gives off a commanding presence to the teammates around him.

Here are all the reasons why think Mee should be lauded with praise come the end of the season.

Presence in Defence

Mee has formed a near perfect partnership with Tarkowski in the heart of Burnley’s defence.

The 30-year-old centre-back has played all season and has been pivotal for the Clarets. He has helped them go under the radar with success as they continue to fly in the Premier League.

Burnley are on the brink of securing a fifth consecutive season in the top flight. With nine games to go, they’re also not far off the Europa League places with Crystal Palace hot on their heels as well.

Mee has thrived in his captaincy role and the level of responsibility he has on the football pitch has improved his game immensely.

Being one of the longest serving players, you can bet that Mee will continue to flourish at Turf Moor for years to come.

Ability on the ball

In an era where ball-playing defenders are highly praised, Mee has definitely adapted and changed his game.

His ability to play the ball out of defence to start an attack for Burnley is brilliant. He always looks to find midfielders and strikers instead of hitting the ball long at every given opportunity.

Even with his passing ability, Mee has done an excellent job keeping the ball out of the net. We do wonder why Gareth Southgate hasn’t given Mee a call-up even if Tarkowski has earned one instead.

Players like Mee are very rare and it wouldn’t be surprising if he was sought after in the summer window.

Involvement in Big Results

The transition from the Sky Bet Championship to the Premier League wasn’t easy for Burnley but it is down to Mee and Sean Dyche as to why they’ve done well since going up.

Leicester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are clubs Burnley were expected to fail against but they proved everyone wrong in these matches.

Mee’s leadership got them seven points in these games and without him, the Clarets look a little lost.

The man is quickly forming a legend status in Lancashire and he just keeps getting better and better game after game.

The amount of points Burnley win when he starts is far more than without him.

Mee is so pivotal to this side and they can’t play without him. That’s why Mee is my player of the season for Burnley.