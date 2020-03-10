Mount: I'll keep Gilmour grounded

Mason Mount has praised team-mate Billy Gilmour and vowed to keep him grounded.

The young Chelsea midfielders, who are separated by just two years, both starred in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Everton where Gilmour made his first Premier League start and earned his second Man of the Match award in the space of five days.

The 18-year-old has adapted quickly to playing in Chelsea's midfield, a fact that comes as no surprise to Mount.

"I had no doubts whatsoever about him"

"That's just Billy," said Mount, via the Chelsea website. "I'm not surprised. I know what he is as a player and as a boy.

"I'm very close to him so I know what character he is and I had no doubts whatsoever about him stepping up and performing the way he has in the last two games.

"I have massive confidence in him and he shows it when he comes out onto the pitch."

"It's obviously a big achievement to make it into the first team"

Mount has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the blues this season and become an important part of Frank Lampard's squad.

The midfielder is one of many young players to have been granted Premier League minutes this season and as an academy graduate who earned his way into the first team, he recognises the significance of making the starting XI.

"It's obviously a big achievement to make it into the first team, to start a game at home at Stamford Bridge."

"I won't let it get to him"

With Mateo Kovacic injured and Jorginho still serving a suspension, Gilmour is likely to remain in Chelsea's midfield and his recent performances will have blues fans eager to see the Scotsman dictate the game at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Amidst the hype, Mount trusts that the 18-year-old will be able to keep his feet on the floor.

"He's very grounded, got a good family around him and he's a very screwed-on boy so it won't get to him at all.

"I won't let it get to him either- I'll keep him grounded so he'll be fine!"