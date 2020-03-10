Leicester 'always' confident of returning to form, says Jamie Vardy

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has revealed his teammates were always confident of returning to form following their 4-0 thumping of Aston Villa on Monday evening.

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes had hit a sticky patch prior to the match with their Midlands rivals having gone four matches without a league victory and failing to score in their last three.

'We've always been confident'

Despite that, the Foxes cruised against the Villans with braces from Harvey Barnes and Vardy himself setting them on their way to a comfortable win and the striker has revealed that the team kept faith that their fortunes would change sooner rather than later.

Talking to LCFCTV after the win, he said: "We’ve always been confident. We just know, we had a chat together, we’ve not been quite up to the standards of what we’ve set earlier in the season.

“I think first and foremost, tonight was about putting a performance in, and when we put a performance in like that, we know that we’ve got every chance of winning.”

'I'm over the moon with it'

Whilst it was a return to winning ways for Leicester, it was also a renaissance for Premier League top scorer Vardy, who netted his first league goals since scoring against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in December.

The 32-year-old was again delighted to be finding the back of the net once again having been introduced from the bench and is now just one strike away from his 100th in the Premier League.

He said: “When you come off the bench, you always want to try and make as good an impact as possible. Luckily tonight, my first two shots have gone in, so I’m over the moon with it.

“Obviously, I’ve gone through a little bit of a patch with not scoring and I’ve been making sure that I’ve been trying to work as hard as possible on the training field to try and get back to scoring ways."