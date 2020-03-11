Three things we learnt after Derby County's win over Blackburn Rovers

Derby County continued their late run for the play-offs in fine fashion on Sunday afternoon as they swept Blackburn Rovers aside in a comfortable 3-0 victory. A first Derby goal for Louie Sibley and a Chris Martin brace were enough to see off the Lancashire side.

Here we take a look at three things we learnt about the Rams....

The future looks bright

Derby have had their issues on and off the pitch this season but the shining light for them has been the emergence of an academy talent. Sibley is just one of a crop of players that contain the likes of Jason Knight, Max Bird and Morgan Whittaker coming through the ranks.

The young stars are proving they are up for the challenge and yet another dominant display in midfield from Bird will have pleased manager Philip Cocu as will the tenacity and willingness from Republic of Ireland U21 international Knight.

Chris Martin deserves a new deal

Chris Martin has been in and out of Derby's side over the last few years after being out of favour with the likes of Frank Lampard and Gary Rowett. Martin had loan spells at Fulham and Hull City but has now managed to recapture his form in a Rams shirt which had made him a cult hero in the city of Derby.

Martin only has a few months left to run on his current deal at Derby but another brace against Blackburn will have certainly helped his case for a new deal. The centre-forward has netted nine times for the Rams this term but it's his hold up play which has become a focal point for the way Cocu likes to play.

Play-off hopes are alive and kicking

Cocu must be delighted with how his side have managed to turn things around in what has been a turbulent season. From issues involving former captain Richard Keogh, financial fair play charges hanging in the balance along with lingering down in the bottom six, the Rams have managed to pull themselves out of the battle at the bottom and find themselves on five points off the play-offs with nine games to play.

The run in of fixtures for the last push don't look too kind for Derby but should they put a run of form together, this should give them a real chance at the play-offs with them having to play the likes of Millwall, Preston North End, Nottingham Forest and Brentford, all sides that sit above the Rams.

