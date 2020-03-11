Olivier Giroud on Frank Lampard's favourite phrase and his talented older brother

He may not be banging in the goals for Chelsea this season, but Olivier Giroud is certainly in great form off the pitch.

Speaking to Chelsea FC's official website, the blues striker lets us in to a few secrets.

From his brother's secret talents to his favourite pre-match rituals...

Oli's talented brother

Giroud is known for his flare on the pitch and his ability to create chances for other players as well as bagging a few goals for himself.

With 97 senior appearances for France, and a World Cup winner's medal, the 33-year-old is one of the most decorated players at the club.

But did you know his brother also used to play alongside some French superstars?

"He played for France’s Under-15s when I was six years old. He was a centre-back.

"He played with [Thierry] Henry, [David] Trezeguet and [Nicolas] Anelka! He was a talented player."

Romain Giroud, unlike his younger brother, did not go on to have a professional career.

Struggling with English

In his interviews, Giroud sounds like a man who has played in England since 2012, his English is well pronounced.

However, he still struggles a little bit, especially with a phrase that manager Frank Lampard likes to say a lot.

"I still want to ask the gaffer when he says ‘first and foremost’.

"I have never asked but I believe it’s the first thing you need to do. Foremost I don’t know how to spell.

"He and Joe [Edwards] say it a lot, Joe especially on set-pieces. We have to stay focused!"

The big man's music tastes

Who knew Olivier Giroud liked Elvis?!

"I like different types of music. At Christmas I was listening a lot to The Best of Ray Charles.

"Also rock and roll like Elvis Presley!

"I also like house music, pop-rock, Coldplay, and also rap. A bit of everything! And French music also."