"I was not well in the head" says Lys Mousset

Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset has said he "was not well in head" over the winter period.

After a staggered entrance into the Sheffield United first team due to not having a full pre-season he managed to score five goals before the 1st of December.

Mousset looking to turn a difficult corner

Mousset has struggled to break into the first game in recent weeks with a in-form Billy Sharp keeping him out of the starting line up.

However in a recent interview with Goal Mousset said he is looking to break back into the first team after a difficult couple of months.

"I have to be more consistent in my performances.

“But without looking for excuses, I also had facts in my personal life that affected me. If I was less decisive at one point, it was because I was not well in my head.

“It's not easy to talk about it, but basically I had two big family problems in the space of two weeks.

“It happened in December, around the end of year celebrations. I was not at all in it, I was elsewhere. It's better now. I give myself completely to training to resume my rhythm.”

Blades will fight til the end

Despite being a newly promoted side Sheffield United are truly in the hunt for a European spot.

With a game in hand over their closest competitors it is a real possibilitiy on Mousset has said the Blades will not give up on achieving their goal.

"Of course we think about that,"

"It's normal. We will fight until the end to try to grab a European place.

“Our position may surprise because we are promoted, but the squad works well."

Sheffield United, led by boyhood supporter Chris Wilder have also progressed to the quarter finals of the FA Cup and we take on Arsenal at Bramall Lane with a trip to Wembley a prize for the winner. Mousset was the match winner in this fixture in the league back in October as the French U21 international scored the only goal.