Fulham v Brentford: Live Stream TV updates and How to Watch EFL Championship 2020 

Thomas Frank expects a clash of 'two very good footballing sides'
"We know it' a big London derby and we are looking forward to play massively.
"First and foremost I think it's a game between two very good footballing sides in this division."
Parker ready for 'massive London derby'
"It’s a massive game for us, a London derby against a team that’s just behind us in the table, a team who when we played them earlier in the season put in a very good performance against us."
“I felt that day we were a little bit off it, but I think they were well worthy of the three points. They’ve done very well this year, so there’s a big task ahead of us. There’s always challenges ahead, and Friday will be that certainly.”
Early team news
Josh Onomah has missed the past month with a knee injury and is still another fortnight away from featuring.
Shandon Baptiste is back in contention for Brentford, with Pontus Jansson also closing in on a return.
Home comforts for Fulham?
Scott Parker's side have won just one of their last 18 home games against the Bees in all competitions, a 1-0 success back in 1990.
The Cottagers will fancy their chances of putting that record right after winning four of their last five matches on home soil.
Bees buzzing after Wednesday rout
This could be a defining week for the promotion-chasing Bees who face Fulham and West Bromwich Albion in the space of five days.
Previous meeting
