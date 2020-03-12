Fulham v Brentford: Live Stream TV updates and How to Watch EFL Championship 2020 
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

That's all for now, but make sure you're back an hour before kick-off tomorrow, for full team-news and build up. 
Thomas Frank expects a clash of 'two very good footballing sides'

Brentford boss Thomas Frank told the club's official website: 

"We know it' a big London derby and we are looking forward to play massively. 

"First and foremost I think it's a game between two very good footballing sides in this division."

Parker ready for 'massive London derby'

Fulham head coach Scott Parker told the club's official website: 

"It’s a massive game for us, a London derby against a team that’s just behind us in the table, a team who when we played them earlier in the season put in a very good performance against us."

“I felt that day we were a little bit off it, but I think they were well worthy of the three points. They’ve done very well this year, so there’s a big task ahead of us. There’s always challenges ahead, and Friday will be that certainly.”

Brentford: Predicted XI

Raya, Dalsgaard, Pinnock, Jeanvier, Henry, Marcondes, Norgaard, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Watkins, Benrahma. 
Fulham: Predicted XI

Rodak, Christie, Hector, Ream, Odoi; Arter, Cairney; Kamara, Reid, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic. 
How to watch Fulham v Brentford Live TV and stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are:  Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:00pm.

If you want to directly stream it: 

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Early team news

Fulham will be without Maxime Le Marchand, Terence Kongolo, Alfie Mawson and Joe Bryan, which will no doubt give boss Scott Parker a defensive headache. 

Josh Onomah has missed the past month with a knee injury and is still another fortnight away from featuring. 

Shandon Baptiste is back in contention for Brentford, with Pontus Jansson also closing in on a return. 

Home comforts for Fulham?

Fulham look the most-likely side to gatecrash the Championship's top-two, but must improve their dismal record against Brentford. 

Scott Parker's side have won just one of their last 18 home games against the Bees in all competitions, a 1-0 success back in 1990. 

The Cottagers will fancy their chances of putting that record right after winning four of their last five matches on home soil. 

Bees buzzing after Wednesday rout

After a winless February, Brentford started March in some style courtesy of a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday at Griffin Park. 

This could be a defining week for the promotion-chasing Bees who face Fulham and West Bromwich Albion in the space of five days. 

Previous meeting

Brentford took the points and the local bragging rights when the two sides met back in December. Bryan Mbuemo netted the only goal, as the Bees ran out 1-0 winners. 
Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019-20 Championship match: Fulham v Brentford!

My name Kelham Hilton and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

