Graeme Souness instructs Chelsea to sign Jan Oblak

Graeme Souness has insisted that Chelsea must prioritise the signing of Jan Oblak following the goalkeeper’s superb performance against Liverpool.

Frank Lampard’s side have often rotated between club-record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero throughout the course of the season due to varying peaks and troughs in performances.

As a result of the Blues’ goalkeeping situation, the former Liverpool midfielder has said Oblak should be a player Chelsea target asserting the Slovenian as the ‘top man’.

Oblak could be key to Blues success

Souness and his colleagues spoke in the RTE studio following Atletico Madrid’s victory over Liverpool at Anfield as he claimed Oblak should be someone Chelsea target in the summer.

“Oblak was absolutely superb,” began Niall Quinn. “He was making saves all over and was impossible to breach at times. It was a tale of two goalkeepers.

“Liverpool will look back at this and say, “How did these not go in?!”, but you still felt even after that that it was going to come.

“It wasn’t perfect defending by any stretch, it was down to their ‘keeper who was really keeping it out.”

Souness, intervening, asked for Oblak’s age. In which his colleagues replied: “27!”

Souness replied: “There you go Chelsea!

“Chelsea are looking for a goalkeeper. He’s been a top man for a long time.”

Oblak is the Messi of goalkeepers

Oblak has played 27 times in all competitions this season conceding just 21 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets.

Diego Simeone spent no time after the clash in Merseyside to hail his goalkeeper as the Lionel Messi of goalkeepers.

The Atletico manager said: “We have a goalkeeper who is the best in the world, no doubt.

“I have been saying that for some time.He decides games with his attacking play; Oblak resolves them with his saves.

“It’s like Barcelona who have Messi.”