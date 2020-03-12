Chris Wilder disagrees with playing games behind closed doors

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has said "football is nothing without supporters" as the Coronavirus continues to affect sport around the world.

The Premier League fixtures are set to go ahead as usual this weekend despite the virus being the factor that numerous leagues across Europe have been suspended or being played behind closed doors.

Wilder's side are were due travel upto Newcastle on Saturday hoping to avenge their 2-0 loss back in December. However due to the Coronavirus the Premier League has been suspended.

League suspension best solution

Chris Wilder has expressed his opinion on the whole situation by telling the clubs media,

“We’d accept everything that the authorities make us do, they’re the experts.

"Yes, we want to see packed stadiums, we’ve put ourselves in a very exciting position for the run in.

"If there was no punters it would be a huge blow for us.”

The Blades are currently in the fight for european football and have also progressed to the FA Cup quarter finals in which they will take on Arsenal at Bramall Lane.

“The game is nothing without the supporters, we all do it for a reason and that reason is to get that buzz playing in front of our supporters."

"For me a delay, an extension to the season would be my preferred option.”

Injury blow for Blades

Enda Stevens has been a crucial figure in the Sheffield United set up this season, being part of the defence that has earned ten clean sheets this season.

However the Irish international was forced off agaisnt both Brighton and Norwich with a calf injury.

"Enda is going to be out for a couple of weeks," Wilder told the clubs media.

"He’s picked up an injury. Other than that the full squad is fit but Ben Osborn has come into that position and done really well so we have no issues with him slotting straight in.”

Henderson's future is up in the air

Dean Henderson has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, making crucial saves at crucial moments to earn crucial points for Sheffield United.

The 23 year old, on loan from Manchester United has clearly been on the radar of his parent club but his near future is still undecided.

“I’ve left that with Dean & Man Utd," Wilder told the clubs media.

"We’ve expressed an interest in Dean coming back next year but I don’t want to keep pushing that button. I’m sure conversations between Dean, his representation and Man Utd have been ongoing”