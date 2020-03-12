John Egan: "I love playing for Sheffield United"

John Egan has said he "loves playing for Sheffield United" as talks for his new contract begin.

The Irish international joined Sheffield United in 2018 and earned promotion in his first season in South Yorkshire.

He has been a key player for the Blades in their first season back in the Premier League as the Blades see themselves in 7th place.

Egan expresses his love for the club

Egan has been a constant figure the Sheffield United side since he joined from Brentford and Egan has expressed his love for the club as talks for his new contract begin.

"I love this club," he told the clubs media.

"I love playing for Sheffield United and it feels great to have a manager that thinks so highly of me”

The Sheffield United defence has been organised, disciplined and very difficult to break down this season, it has been a settled back five but with Enda Stevens being ruled out of the next couple of games Egan admits it will be a big loss.

“Enda’s a big loss, to not have him for these games and the Ireland games is going to be tough,” he told the clubs media.

“He’s been in brilliant form this season”

The loss of Enda Stevens could be big for the Blades but Ben Osborn who has replaced Stevens in the past two games has looked equally as solid despite limited game time this season.

Egan "proud" of defensive record

Sheffield United have kept ten clean sheets this season and have only conceded less goals than run away leaders Liverpool. In addition to this the Blades have only lost two games away from home all season, at Manchester City and Liverpool.

“As a centre back I’m immensely proud of it," Egan told the clubs media.

"We pride ourselves on clean sheets and keeping top attackers out.”

It is a record that helped the Blades into the position where in the last ten games of the season they can really push for a European spot which seemed unthinakable at the start of the season.