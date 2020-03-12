Enda Stevens commits his future to Sheffield United

Enda Stevens has said he is "delighted" to sign a new contract at Sheffield United that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The left wing back joined the Blades in 2017 and has been on of the most consistent performers in his time in South Yorkshire.

He has helped Sheffield United get within touching distance of a European spot as well as helping the Republic of Ireland team get to the Euro 2020 play offs in which they will take on Slovakia behind closed doors. However Stevens will be unavaliable for that fixture after picking up a injury in his last game.

Stevens expresses delight with new deal

The 27 year old has been part of the defensive unit that has earned the newly promoted side ten clean sheets this season.

Stevens penned a new contact following a successful season so far for club and country with the Blades fighting to compete in Europe next season and being a regualar for the Ireland national team when avaliable.

"I'm obviously delighted," Stevens told the clubs media.

"As a group we've built on the success of last season, but we don't want to stand still. We want to continue to do well and finish as high in the table as possible.

"The manager is building something special here. He's keeping the core group together and now adding to it to make us even stronger and everyone is happy to be involved in the journey."

Wilder rewards Stevens

With Stevens signing a new contract Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has spoken about his influence this season and has been full of praise for his first choice left wing back.

"Enda has become one of the top players in the division," Wilder told the clubs media.

"In his position, in our opinion, and he deserves rewarding with a new contract, that's what we're trying to do at the moment.

"His performances have been outstanding for both club and country and he is an important and integral part of our team in and out of possession."