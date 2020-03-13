Burnley in comfortable position ahead of season break

All Premier League matches have been suspended until April 3, a move which will be upset millions of football fans across England. Those fans will, however, take the decision with the good understanding that the world is in the centre of a very serious pandemic.

Perspective

It leaves Burnley sitting tenth in the table, unbeaten in seven league matches. While some may argue that this break may stagnate that momentous surge up the division, others may say that this break could give the squad and management a well deserves rest. It may seem euphemistic to label this period as a rest but there is little point in adding negativity to this already problematic situation.

Equally, a relegation threatened team could look at this situation as an opportunity to reassess, reflect and regroup in a stronger state. It is all about perspective.

But the Clarets, perched in their fairly cushy position, should have no overriding worries about losing their rhythm. If anything, momentum comes and goes for most teams. It is simply impossible for most clubs to win every single week; the unbeaten wave was always going to come crashing down at some point. Now, they can prepare to go again and start a new run of form.

Comfort

There is also some talk about potentially suspending the season. That would give mass panic to the likes of Liverpool and Leicester City. It is also a dangling carrot that the likes of Norwich City and Aston Villa would gobble up without a second thought.

In contrast, Burnley fans can sit back, relax and know that they would be absolutely fine, whatever the outcome.

On the basis that the season will resume, however, this period will give a really good opportunity for those on the sidelines to fully recover.

Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez were all due to miss the upcoming match against Manchester City due to injury. Barnes and Gudmundsson have been out for an extended period now and would no doubt appreciate a longer period to bounce back.

Gudmundsson, in particular, has been luckless with his injury troubles. This break should help him to fully recover and shake off any concerns before returning to the field.

Planning

Thinking long-term, it gives the board an opportunity to work with Sean Dyche to plan ahead for the following season. Too often, it seems as though the club have lacked a coherent strategy when targeting players in the summer. This summer is a big one. There is the sense that a mini turnover of players would be helpful to prolong the competitiveness of Burnley in the top-flight.

Of course, Dyche's number-one priority right now will be ensuring that his current crop of players are all in good health. The manager orchestrates a tight-knit group of individuals and he will want to ensure the well-being of each and every person in his team.

Invariably, football comes second now to the health and well-being of the people. The decision to continue as if nothing was happening, with a view to playing matches behind closed doors, was simply done to appease the big television companies.

Football is not the same without the fans. Postponing the season was the only radical response.