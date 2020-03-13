Cobham training ground partially closes amidst Hudson-Odoi COVID-19 case

In an official statement posted on the Chelsea website, Cobham training ground has been partially closed with numerous members of the first-team setup self-isolating due to Callum Hudson-Odoi’s positive COVID-19 results.

The Coronavirus has slowly been taking its toll on football with many events initially going behind closed doors.

However, the virus has now caused the Premier League and EFL to suspend fixtures until April 3rd.

Cobham’s partial closure

Chelsea have stated that those who did not come into contact with the 19-year-old winger will return to work in the coming days.

The official statement read:

“It is expected that those who did not have close contact with Callum will return to work in the coming days. In the meantime, the men’s team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed. The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and our other facilities are operating as normal.

"Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution. However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible.



"We will continue to adhere to Government and Public Health Guidelines with regard to our facilities and staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning. We will provide further updates as necessary via the club’s website.



We wish Callum a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the club soon.”

Hudson-Odoi’s message

The youngster posted a video message on his social media accounts informing his following he is feeling better.

Hudson-Odoi said: “Hi guys. As you may be aware, I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from. I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week.

"I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care."