Halifax Town vs Ebbsfleet United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch National League 2020 (0-0)
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Halifax Town vs Ebbsfleet United
09:183 hours ago

How to watch Halifax Town vs Ebbsfleet United Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BT Sport

If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport App

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

 

09:173 hours ago

Match Officials

Referee: Ben Speedie

Assistants: Alan Hull / Matthew Sowerby

Fourth Official: David McNamara

09:163 hours ago

Ebbsfleet United: Predicted XI

Holmes, King, Wilson, Egan, Umerah, Ugwu, Grimes, Timlim, Ekpiteta, Payne, McGlashan
09:143 hours ago

Halifax Town: Predicted XI

Johnson, Clarke, Brown, Williams, Staunton, Allen, King, Cooper, Redshaw, Maher, Rodney
09:133 hours ago

Ebbsfleet aiming for National League security

Goings on off of the pitch often dominate the vast majority of talk relating to football in Gravesend, with Ebbsfleet United being a club who have had financial difficulties (like many non-league clubs) in the past.

Currently, Ebbsfleet are 22nd in the National League, and set to face the drop to the sixth tier of English football if they cannot find a way out of the bottom-four. They are four points off security currently, and any points that they could possibly pick up in Yorkshire today would go a long way to aiding their survival hopes  

09:023 hours ago

Halifax looking to find a way into the Football League

Under the stewardship of Pete Wild, who guided Oldham Athletic to an FA Cup giantkilling against Fulham last year, Halifax Town currently sit sixth in the division and will be aiming to keep themselves in the playoffs.

There is uncertainty as to how much longer the league will carry on for, with some speculating that after the suspension is over in the EFL and PL, the league could just end as it already is.

They currently have a three-point advantage over Solihull Moors, Woking, and Stockport County who are below them, whilst also having two games in hand

08:593 hours ago

All eyes across the nation will be on the national league today. With no professional football occuring due to the COVID-19 outbreak, today's match is the highest ranked game that will be broadcast LIVE in the uk and is not behind closed doors
08:543 hours ago

Kick-off time

Halifax Town vs Ebbsfleet United will be played at the Shay, in Halifax, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:20 GMT.
08:533 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 National League match: Halifax Town vs Ebbsfleet United! My name is name of Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
08:523 hours ago
VAVEL Logo