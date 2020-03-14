Halifax Town vs Ebbsfleet United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch National League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Halifax Town vs Ebbsfleet United Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport App
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Match Officials
Assistants: Alan Hull / Matthew Sowerby
Fourth Official: David McNamara
Ebbsfleet United: Predicted XI
Halifax Town: Predicted XI
Ebbsfleet aiming for National League security
Currently, Ebbsfleet are 22nd in the National League, and set to face the drop to the sixth tier of English football if they cannot find a way out of the bottom-four. They are four points off security currently, and any points that they could possibly pick up in Yorkshire today would go a long way to aiding their survival hopes
Halifax looking to find a way into the Football League
There is uncertainty as to how much longer the league will carry on for, with some speculating that after the suspension is over in the EFL and PL, the league could just end as it already is.
They currently have a three-point advantage over Solihull Moors, Woking, and Stockport County who are below them, whilst also having two games in hand