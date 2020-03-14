Gilmour: I didn't take Lampard's hint

Billy Gilmour has revealed that prior to making his Premier League debut, Frank Lampard asked him if his family were coming and he failed to take the hint.

The Scottish midfielder has stared in Chelsea's last two games, against Liverpool in the FA Cup and Everton in the league, but his first Premier League start came back in August's 2-2 draw with Sheffield United when he came on as a substitute.

A subtle hint from Lampard went over the former Rangers man's head and he didn't see the opportunity coming in the slightest.

"I never took the hint!"

"I never expected it at all," he told BBC's MOTDx programme. "I thought I was going to be with the Under-23s all season but then I went on pre-season with the first team and did really well."

"I came back and was training with them a lot and then the gaffer put me in the squad for Sheffield United.

"I was buzzing obviously. He asked if my family were coming down, which they were, and he said right that’s good but I never took the hint!"

"I'm five foot seven!"

The 18-year-old has made no secret of his admiration of former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, but revealed that he looked up to another Spanish playmaker growing up.

"Midfield-wise, it was always [Andres] Iniesta, I just loved the way he played. Every time he got the ball, just passing it."

"I like to get on the ball as well, drop deep a lot and create play.

"I’ve always been told growing up that I’ve got to run, work hard and then technically everything else comes into place."

It hasn't taken Gilmour long to become a fan favourite and his chant compares him to the former Barcelona man that he idolised - 'You know I’ve never seen a player like Billy Gilmour. He’s the Scottish Iniesta and he’s five foot four’, to the tune of Edwyn Collins' 1994 hit A Girl Like You.'

The youngster is, however, not the biggest fan of one part of the song.

"I'm not having that- I'm five foot seven!", he said in response.