The 11 Newcastle players set to be out contract by 2021

Newcastle United have several players coming to the end of their contracts this summer, however, a lot of them are not part of the Steve Bruce’s 25-man squad.

The next 12 months could be pivotal for the club moving forward with a lot of first-team players out of contract next summer.

Below are the next 11 players to be out of contract with some huge news included.

1. Javier Manquillo

Another player who has found his feet this season becoming a favourite under Bruce. After a less than successful loan spell at Sunderland, he was snapped up by Rafa Benitez in 2017 making 52 appearances and has thrived in a more attacking side this season.

2. Andy Carroll

It has not been quite the homecoming Carroll and many others had hoped for with injuries getting the better of him. Having only been offered a one-year deal his future is currently up in the air with him yet to net for Newcastle this season.

3. Matty Longstaff

Aside from relegation Longstaff’s contract situation is one of the biggest worries on Tyneside. He can leave for next to nothing in the summer and having made just seven appearances as well as being left out of the squad against Southampton the writing may be on the wall.

4. Federico Fernandez

The Argentine joined from Swansea City in 2018 as Newcastle returned to the Premier League and has made 42 appearances with this being his best season on Tyneside. He was handed a one-year extension until next summer.

Time may be up for some players

5. Karl Darlow

The former number one was thought to be out of contract in the summer, however, it has been revealed that he has another year still to run. Darlow has had to deal with just cup games over the last two years but remains settled in the North East and is as good as back up ‘keepers come.

6. Fabian Schar

The Switzerland international has been one of the best pieces of business in the club’s recent history costing just £3 million from Deportiva La Coruna. He has made 42 appearances and chipped in with eight goals is a class act both on and off the ball and should be nailed on for a new deal before next summer.

7.Dwight Gayle

One of the best strikers to ever grace the Championship but has struggled to replicate that form in the Premier League. However, Newcastle’s struggles in front of goal look set to hand him another chance as he heads into the final 12 months of his deal.

New deals may be handed out before the summer

8. Isaac Hayden

Looked set for the exit door last year but is now an integral member of Bruce’s side with the Magpies playing better with him in the team. Has featured over 100 times for Newcastle but only has 15 months left on his current contract.

9. DeAndre Yedlin

Moving from America in 2015 but did not begin to show his best football until signing for Newcastle in 2016 and has been the ever-present right-back since his debut. Faces competition from Manquillo for the right-back spot and will have to get it back if he is to earn a new deal before 2021.

10. Ciaran Clark

Having been on Tyneside since 2016 Clark has very rarely put a foot wrong and has proved many doubters wrong from his Aston Villa days. Has bagged 10 goals at the club as well as several solid defence performances and it is hard to find many fourth choice defenders as reliable as Clark.

11. Christian Atsu

Atsu has established himself at Newcastle making over 105 appearances which is more than he managed at the previous seven clubs he was at (89). Never the quickest or most skilful but always gives his all but time may be running out for him to prove why he deserves an extended deal past 2021.

The other players out contract in 2020 and 2021 are below.

2020: Jack Colback, Rob Elliott, Jamie Sterry, Dan Barlaser and Achraf Lazaar

2021: Henri Saivet, Freddie Woodman, Jacob Murphy and Rolando Aarons