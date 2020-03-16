On this day: Basham sinks Leeds in promotion race

It has been one year to the day since the iconic 'Basham’s arriving' goal for Sheffield United against Leeds United.

Going into the game the Blades and Leeds were neck and neck to earn the second promotion spot to the Premier League and it was the team from South Yorkshire that prevailed in both the battle and the war.

The Blades dug deep

Leeds controlled the opening encounters having numerous chances to take the lead but a combination of poor finishing and great defending prevented the favourites from going in front. However the longer the game went on the more Sheffield United grew into the game with Chris Basham missing a golden chance on the stroke of half time.

It was a very tight game with the raining pouring down at Elland Road, however with 20 minutes left on the clock, Chris Basham playing in centre midfield instead of his usual centre back position found himself clear after Billy Sharp got the better of Liam Cooper and slid the ball the Basham who fired past Kiko Casilla. Basham ran down and did a belly slide in front of the travelling Sheffield United supporters who were sent into euphoria. A massive massive goal into the race for promotion.

Following the goal the Blades sustained all of what Leeds threw at them, Sharp could have added a second for the Blades but Kiko Casilla brought the Blades skipper down and was sent off with centre half Pontus Jansson having to go in goal for the last couple of minutes.

The Aftermath

The full time whistle went when Dean Henderson claimed a loose cross and turned around to taunt the Leeds United supporters who had been hammering him all game as he knew what a priceless win that was.

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford criticised the Sheffield United team and fans for celebrating like the promotion race was done and dusted. It wasn’t but it was a giant result for the Blades to win at Elland Road.

Leeds did reclaim second spot after the international break but due to them losing twice and the Blades winning twice over the easter weekend it was Sheffield United that was promoted to the Premier League at the expense of their Yorkshire rivals.