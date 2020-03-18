On This Day: Leicester suffer two FA Cup defeats to Chelsea whilst securing first victory at London Stadium

With coronavirus suspending all football in the country and across Europe, we look back on previous Leicester City games on this day.

Plenty has occurred in Foxes' history; from two visits to West Ham United, to two cup defeats to Chelsea. Take a trip back to all of those dramatic moments.

1995: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Leicester City

After earning promotion from the First Division via the play-offs, the Foxes travelled to Tottenham Hotspur in 1995 looking to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

The home side grabbed all three points when Jurgen Klinsmann found the net in the 82th minute.

The Foxes would only pick up another eight points from eight games as they were relegated back to the First Division. After being promoted again the following season, Martin O'Neill's men finished 9th in their first season back in the top flight.

2000: Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United

In 2000, Leicester suffered a 2-0 home defeat to potential-champions, Manchester United at Filbert Street. David Beckham's first-half free-kick beat Tim Flowers before Dwight Yorke sealed the win for United.

Despite being 12th after the defeat, victories over Leeds United, Newcastle United, Southampton, Liverpool and Bradford City meant that the Foxes qualified for the UEFA Cup.

However, another relegation saw the club back in the First Division under Micky Adams.

2003: Burnley 1-2 Leicester City

The club grabbed all three points at Burnley in March thanks to two late goals.

Paul Dickov scrambled the ball over the line in the 79th minute, before Trevor Benjamin doubled the lead four minutes later.

Frank Sinclair put the ball in his own net, but Burnely were unable to muster a comeback. The win was the 10th game unbeaten, a run that lasted 15 games.

2005: West Ham United 2-2 Leicester City

Leicester were relegated again to the First Division in 2004, before spending a decade outside the Premiership. Under their third manager of the season during the 2004/05 season, the Foxes held West Ham United to a 2-2 draw at Upton Park with 10-men.

David Connolly's penalty put the visitors ahead before Teddy Sheringham equalised immediately.

The lead was restored when Keith Gillespie's volley beat Stephen Bywater in the Hammers goal, only for Sherrigham to grab his second.

West Ham were provided with a huge chance to win the game when Nikos Dabizaz was sent-off for handball. However, Marlon Harewood's weak penalty was saved by Ian Walker.

2006: Millwall 0-1 Leicester City

The following year, it was another trip to east London as the Foxes did battle with Millwall at The New Den. This time, Stephen Hughes' only goal was the difference to strengthen Rob Kelly's side of staying up.

Millwall eventually went down, 10 points from safety, whilst Leicester finished 16th after eight wins in the final four months of the season.

2012: Chelsea 5-2 Leicester City

After beating Nottingham Forest, Swindon Town and Norwich City in the FA Cup, the Foxes were one game away from a trip to Wembley during the 2011/12 campaign.

However, Chelsea eased past Nigel Pearson's men with a 5-2 victory at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Gary Cahill, Salomon Kalou and Fernando Torres put Roberto Di Matteo's side 3-0 up before Jermaine Beckford netted a consolation.

Torres and Raul Meireles sealed the victory for the Premier League side, but it was Ben Marshall's right-footed strike from 35-yards that is still remembered by Foxes fans today.

2017: West Ham United 2-3 Leicester City

After sacking Premier League winning manager, Claudio Ranieri, Leicester went on a run of six wins in a row under Craig Shakespeare.

Shakespeare led his side to 3-1 home wins over Liverpool and Hull City before the famous 2-0 win over Sevilla to advance to the Quarter-Finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The next Saturday saw the Foxes travel to the Olympic Stadium for the first time. Riyad Mahrez and Robert Huth both scored in the opening 10 minutes before Manuel Lanzini netted a consolation goal.

Jamie Vardy scored his third league game in three games before half-time in a victory than supported Leicester's chances of staying up despite Andre Ayew reducing the deficit once again just after the hour.

2018: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea (AET)

The last time Leicester City played on the 18th March was two years ago when Chelsea advanced to the FA Cup semi-final with a 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

Alvaro Morata beat Kasper Schmeichel with a well-timed finish, before Vardy equalised with less than 15 minutes remaining.

With the game in extra-time, Pedro scored the winner on the 105th minute as Chelsea went on to win the competition for the eighth time in their history.