Pep Ljinders on pursuit for perfection, Klopp and Liverpool's "three brains"

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Ljinders opened up on what he believes to be the key reasoning behind the club's current position at the Premier League summit.

While uncertainty remains over what will become of the current campaign amid the current Covid-19 pandemic, the Reds are currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, leaving them in prime position to secure their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Liverpool's strive for perfection key to current position, says Ljinders

Discussing Liverpool's current status and how they got to where they are today, Ljinders promoted the importance of the practices embedded into the club throughout Jurgen Klopp's tenure. Indeed, the German's long, thought out process to turn doubters to believers, as he declared in his first press conference as Liverpool manager, has involved a top-to-bottom transformation and the establishment of a clear, crisp identity.

In doing so, the Reds are now primed with one of the world's most entertaining sides; from a well-structured, disciplined defence to a sturdy yet creative midfield, to a fiery attacking trio, Klopp's side continue to break ground after missing out by one point last season.

Speaking to Liverpool's official club website, Klopp's assistant said: "The departments, how they evolved over the last four or five years, they all search for perfection knowing that perfection doesn't exist."

Key to Liverpool's existing title surge is their steadfast ability to come back from the brink. The 'mentality monsters' have shown a defiant attitude throughout, finding a way through even when they look severely up against it. Take their win over Aston Villa for example, where two last gasp goals proved enough to overturn an initial 1-0 deficit.

Those turnarounds have underpinned Liverpool's season, and their runaway status has yet to deter them from trying to soar to new heights - just look at Jordan Henderson's reactions to any game in his post-match interviews this season. Striving for more and demanding better from himself and his teammates, such determination to strive for perfection has been the foundation for Klopp's success at Anfield.

"See how our pitches are prepared each day by our ground staff...these things make us consistent," Ljinders continued.

“Each department is searching for and has the ambition and passion. I believe that only comes first from your leader and second, that it’s trust and everybody wants to give one percent more, so the team is better prepared for the next game."

“I think we made big, big steps in this. A big compliment for each department.”

Three pronged team paying dividends for Liverpool

It doesn't take a genius to realise the impact Jurgen Klopp has had at Liverpool. Sealing the club's sixth European Cup, the first Club World Cup and the European Super Cup, the Reds are now getting their reward for the German's patient approach over the last four years.

However, the heart of their success doesn't just lie with Klopp. Indeed, the collaborative team of Ljinders, Klopp and Krawietz have helped Liverpool reap their recent rewards as they look to close in on the Premier League title.

“He is very intelligent. His brain works differently to many others, that’s for sure. Each day he surprises me—and we worked how long together? Four-and-a-half or five years. He changes perception in five minutes,” added Lijnders.

“We really feel that we are a team. We prepare together, we plan together, we act together, we coach together.

“I’m responsible for the training process, Peter [Krawietz] is really responsible for the analysis of the opposition and analysis of our team.

“All the ideas Jurgen has and the way he wants to set up and be competitive in each game, we just try to support him in the best way possible.

“Three brains can do much more than one brain, if the three brains think in a common way and have the same messages and same passion and same dedication.

“That’s the secret if you are working with a team, that everybody wants the same and understands the way we want to play and the way we want to develop on the training pitch.”