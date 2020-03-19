Double award winners for Burnley

Burnley picked up two out of three Premier League awards as Matej Vydra and Sean Dyche won goal of the month and manager of the month for February respectively.

Vydra's Goal of the Month

Vydra won goal of the month for his strike against Southampton to give Burnley all three points with his superb half-volleyed effort. Vydra turned the Saints defender before taking a touch and firing his effort into the roof of the net.

This helped the Clarets carry on a seven-game unbeaten run. Vydra beat seven other shortlisted players to the Premier League award and he felt "honoured."

Quoted from the Official Burnley Website, Vydra shared his feelings on winning the goal of the month:

"I’m delighted and honoured to have won this,” said the Czech Republican.

"It was a special goal for me after waiting so long and, more importantly, a big goal for the team.

“I’ll remember it for a long time and hopefully there will be many more to come in a Burnley shirt.”

Dyche's Heroics

Dyche won manager of the month after guiding the Clarets to a four-game unbeaten run during February which included wins against Southampton and Bournemouth.

The Clarets manager topped a short-list that included the likes of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

This is Dyche's first award since March 2018 and he had plenty of praise for his team and staff that helped him during that unbeaten run.

Quoted from the Official Burnley Website, Dyche said the following:

"It’s important to mention it’s a collective award. I’m very pleased for all concerned.

“You can’t achieve anything as a manager without your staff and you definitely can’t without the players. The players deserve a massive amount of credit.

“It’s only for February but since the middle of January, when we started to turn things around, we’ve had big results against big teams.

“It is a bit of cliché to recognise everyone, but it’s true. Without the whole team – the playing team and the team behind the team – you don’t win anything.”