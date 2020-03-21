The five best games under Sean Dyche

It is a time of solitude for all football fans right now but it's always nice to reflect on the good times. Burnley sit in a healthy Premier League position and owe their remarkable rise to manager Sean Dyche.

The 48-year-old has transformed the fortunes of the East Lancashire outfit; underneath are five of the best matches under his reign.

Blackburn 1-2 Burnley (9/3/2014)

Burnley managed to beat their local rivals, Blackburn Rovers, for the first time in 35 years.

Blackburn took the lead when Jordan Rhodes found time in the box and, on the swivel, rifled an effort into the corner.

Shortly after half-time, Rhodes latched onto a wayward pass by David Jones but hit the post with only Tom Heaton to beat.

That miss proved to be costly as Burnley saw an opportunity.

Jason Shackell headed home an equaliser from Ross Wallace's free-kick before Danny Ings slotted home a predatory finish, turning the game on its head.

Away fans went wild. They could scarcely believe their eyes. Even though the Clarets were pushing for promotion, this had been a luckless fixture for such a long time. A statement was made in East Lancashire.

Burnley 2-0 Wigan (21/4/14)

This victory, over Wigan Athletic, confirmed Burnley's first return to the Premier League under Dyche. It was absolute euphoria for those in claret and blue, returning to the top division for the first time in five years.

The Clarets opened the scoring when Ashley Barnes diverted Dean Marney's excellent cross past Wigan keeper Ali Al Habsi.

Just before the interval, hey doubled their advantage when Michael Kightly's wide free-kick sailed all the way in at the far post. It was a wicked delivery from Kightly and a slight touch from Stephen Crainey seemed to help it on its way into the goal.

Despite some pressure from the visitors, Burnley held on and the home fans gleefully flocked to the pitch after the full-time whistle.

Burnley 1-0 Man City (14/3/15)

There was something very similar to the great Manchester United victory of 2008-09. Manchester City were the Champions of England while the Clarets were battling against the drop.

The Clarets did well to remain resolute and deny the likes of Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure. But, after denying their opponents at one end, Burnley went one better at the other.

George Boyd, like Robbie Blake, had his own moment in the spotlight with a sensationally struck winner that upset all of the odds. The winger fired a 20-yard howitzer past Joe Hart, placing a further dent in Manuel Pellegrini's title bid.

Burnley 1-1 Middlesbrough (19/4/16)

A huge game in the 15-16 title success.

Burnley and Middlesbrough were the two front-runners in the Championship. While both were simply chasing automatic promotion, the smell of a trophy was certainly in the air; the prestigiousness of being the best in the league.

Again, Rhodes continued his goal-scoring antics against the Clarets. After a goalless first-half, the striker reacted quickly to flick a loose ball into the far corner. It seemed as though that goal would settle the contest but the Clarets were eventually rewarded for their constant probing.

Matt Taylor's corner took several ricochets but Michael Keane was on hand to prod the ball into the net, securing Burnley a 92nd minute share of the spoils. The home crowd were ecstatic.

Chelsea 2-3 Burnley (12/8/17)

Possibly Burnley's most impressive performance, under Dyche, away from Turf Moor.

The Clarets got an early helping hand when Gary Cahill was sent-off for a reckless early tackle. Still, nobody could have predicted what was to come.

Stephen Ward scored a stunning volley in between two goals from Sam Vokes and, just like that, Burnley were three goals ahead at the home of the Champions!

Chelsea were shell-shocked but new signing Alvaro Morata made a decisive impact. His movement was tough for the Burnley defenders to deal with and he pulled a goal back with 20 minutes to go.

Morata teed up David Luiz to claw back some more ground but, after Cesc Fabregas was also shown a red card, you just had that feeling it was destined to be Burnley's day. And it was!