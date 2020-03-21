Rudiger gives self-isolation update

With the Coronavirus restricting the entire Chelsea first team to their homes, Antonio Rudiger has shared how he is keeping himself in good condition and what he is doing to pass the time.

Earlier this month, Premier League football was suspended and following the positive COVID-19 test result of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The blue's mens' first team was advised to self-isolate in accordance with UK Government and Public Health Guidelines.

"You don't know if you will catch something and bring it home"

Talking to the Chelsea website, Rudiger spoke of not being able to travel to see his family.

"This is something new for everyone and it’s a little bit scary," he said.

"I am a very family person but I cannot even see them at the moment.

"It’s not possible to fly because you don’t know if you will catch something and bring it home.

"I’m just opening the windows at the front of my house to get some fresh air but other than that staying at home like they told me to do."

"Hope that everyone in the world is not getting affected by the virus"

Chelsea players have been gifted with indoor exercise bikes to maintain their fitness as well as nutritional plans to be used alongside tailored fitness programmes.

"We have a plan from the club based on our training so there are some things we can do at home and we just follow that plan," the German explained.

"Then we have to wait for decisions to be made and for things to get better.

‘At the moment, it’s okay for me. In these type of circumstances, we just have to hope for the best and hope that everyone in the world is not getting affected by the virus."

"The baby keeps me busy"

The German has plenty to keep him occupied outside of exercise with his newborn son taking up a great deal of his attention.

"I have a newborn kid so you cannot be bored.

"The baby keeps me busy but when he’s sleeping, I am relaxing with my wife or playing PlayStation.

"I speak to my family back home on a daily basis, not only because of the virus because it was always like this, but now even more because you hope they are good."