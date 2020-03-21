Which academy players could breakthrough next season?

With the Corona Virus forcing the Premier League to suspend all fixtures until at least April 30, we look to next season for which youngsters could step into the first team.



Yannick Toure

The Switzerland international has led the line this season for the under 23s appearing 12 times, netting three times and registering three assists. He could prove to be a viable option with his size, build and hold up play fitting Steve Bruce’s current system.



Owen Bailey

The former captain looked to be on the cusp of a first-team chance a year ow two ago but recent injuries have scuppered those plans. The centre back has made just four appearances this season but could provide another option for Bruce as a ball-playing defender.



Mohammed Sangare

Sangare is a 20-year old full international for Liberia which shows the ability he has and why his presence in the midfield could help Bruce replace the Mohammed Diame void left in the summer.



Sangare is a tough-tackling, intelligent midfielder who could come on leaps and bounds in the next few months.



Last chance saloon

Elias Sorensen

The most well-known name on this list and outside the first-team squad. There have been calls for the Danish youngster to get his chance after being in red hot form last season.



However, after failed loan spells at Carlisle and Blackpool may show he needs more nurturing and playing time closer to home.



Victor Fernandez

Fernandez suffered an almost season-long injury last year which stalled his development. However, when he plays for the second string side he dazzles and impresses out wide with his willingness to take on the full-back and get into the box and has a good final ball and finish on him.



Lewis Cass

The homegrown centre-back appeared on the bench for the final game of the season against Fulham last season and has impressed ever since commanding and leading the defensive line. His leadership qualities may prove crucial if he can be progressed into the first team.



Future looking bright on Tyneside

Tom Allan

The youngster has had rapid progress through the academy ranks, impressing out wide as well as through the middle for the u23s.



He made his first-team debut against Rochdale in the FA Cup as he set up Joelinton from a perfect cross. It seems inevitable if Allan keeps his development that he will work his way on to the bench more often next season.



Ludwig Francielette

Another centre-back and someone else who possesses great strength and pace which is something Newcastle’s defenders sometimes lack on the turn. Francielette is not being fast-tracked like other players but has serious potential if he can keep progressing.



Rosaire Longelo

Longelo is a left-back who joined from West Ham United after fighting off competition from fellow Premier League clubs.



He could help provide competition at left-back which has been lacking in recent season and his energy and athleticism is something not many left-sided full-backs possess at Newcastle.