Burnley 2019-20 Highlights

Burnley fans can only look into the past for inspiration, at the moment, with the Coronavirus crisis postponing any football for the considerable future. Underneath is a look back at some of the brighter moments from the club's current campaign in the Premier League.

Opening Day

It was a perfect start to the season from Burnley who annihilated Southampton at Turf Moor.

The Clarets had struggled to find their rhythm but got a stroke of luck in the second-half.

A long punt by Erik Pieters was misjudged by Jannick Vestergaard and Ashley Barnes capitalised, lashing a strike through the legs of Alex McCarthy.

The floodgates soon opened and Barnes was at it again. It was the same combination with Pieters bending a delicious cross to the back post; the striker slammed the ball home on the volley.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson completed the rout with a lovely solo strike. It left Sean Dyche's men, temporarily, in second place.

Threesy does it!

In November, it was a remarkable back-to-back feat by the Clarets.

After beating Watford 3-0, Dyche's men then won by the same scoreline against West Ham United the week after. Burnley fans could scarcely believe their eyes.

Ironically, those two matches were followed by a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City and an even more emphatic loss (5-0) to Tottenham Hostpur. People generally focus on negativity before positivity so the fantastic results prior to this were largely forgotten.

The game against West Ham, however, was dominated by a horror show from the visiting goalkeeper, Roberto Jimenez. His poor distribution was to blame for Burnley's second goal and his terrible judgement meant that he could only turn Ashley Westwood's corner into his own net.

Nonetheless, Dyche will have taken a lot of pride from these emphatic scorelines. Efficient work in the attacking play.

The Theatre of Screams for United

Goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez toppled Manchester United on their own turf, leaving the home faithful shell-shocked.

The Red Devils were unable to cut through a resilient Burnley shape with Nick Pope having a very quiet night underneath the floodlights. At the other end, the Clarets were efficient with the scraps that they had.

Wood reacted well to Ben Mee's downward header and turned the loose ball past David de Gea at his near post. The travelling supporters went wild but there was more to come after the break.

After some neat build-up play, Rodriguez moved his way into the box before rifling a stunner in off the crossbar. The striker looked to be taking the ball wide but caught out de Gea with his initial audacity and the power of his strike.

Goalless match with wider significance

It seems strange to put a stalemate in the mix but it felt like a significant game.

Not only did Burnley get a point against Arsenal, they left the match aggrieved that they hadn't taken all three. This wasn't a match where the top-six team were in control and the smaller club were hanging in there. Pope was barely tested.

Instead, it was the Clarets who were probing. They created a lot of decent openings but just couldn't get the rub of the green. Rodriguez managed to hit the bar from six-yards.

Of course, the Gunners had their chances, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was particularly wasteful, but this was a definitive turning of the tide from Burnley. They were well out of the hole that they sat in on New Year's Day.

This was an Arsenal team on the up and they were made to look quite ordinary.

Vindication for Vydra

There seemed to be a collective delight when Matej Vydra scored what turned out to be the winning goal at St Mary's. The £11-million signing from Derby County had been left in the cold at Burnley. He wasn't even deemed suitable enough to start the FA Cup matches.

However, after Wood pulled up with an injury, Vydra was the only like-for-like replacement given that Barnes was also on the sidelines.

With the game finely poised, Vydra brought down a lofted pass by Jeff Hendrick, shifted away from two defenders and hammered a strike past McCarthy.

Vydra's sensational strike won February's Premier League Goal of the Month.