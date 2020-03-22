Five players that Chelsea should sign in the summer

The football season might be suspended but there are plenty of rumours circulating regarding the future of different players come summer transfer window.

After a summer of being unable to sign anyone in 2019, Chelsea opened the cheque book in February to secure the signature of Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech.

We break down the players Frank Lampard may want to bring to Stamford Bridge in a few months' time.

Alex Telles

The Brazilian left-back has enjoyed a very productive season scoring eight goals and assisting five in his 23 league appearances for FC Porto.

Marcos Alonso has won back his place in the Chelsea team, but with Emerson Palmieri looking below standard, the left full-back position may be one that Lampard looks to improve in the summer.

Telles is known for his creativity and ability to support the attack with goals and assists.

He has made the Primeira Liga team of the year for the past two seasons and with his release clause as low as £36 million, it is a deal that would be well within the realms of possibility for Chelsea.

Leon Bailey

The Blues have been long term admirers of the 22-year-old winger and with his game time being limited this season, he may not be opposed to a move to England.

The Jamaican international has only made 14 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, but came off the bench with great effect in the German club's Europa League victory over Rangers earlier this month scoring a cracker to make it 3-1.

While Chelsea may face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool who are also reportedly interested, reaching a deal to sign the former Genk man would be important given the uncertainty over the future of aging wingers Willian and Pedro.

Jan Oblak

Atletico Madrid's 3-2 Champions League success at Anfield was a prime example of the supreme quality that Jan Oblak possesses.

The Slovenian made nine saves against Liverpool, the most by any goalkeeper in a Champions League knockout game so far this season.

Since signing for Atletico in 2014, Oblak has steadily grown into arguably the world's best goalkeeper and even Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes that the shot-stopper should be on the blues' radar.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been shaky this season and only recently earned his way back into the side after a spell on the bench in place of Willy Caballero.

The Spaniard has been the subject of much criticism in his time at Stamford Bridge, prompting many to suggest Lampard should seek a replacement.

Jan Oblak's record at the heart of a rigid Atletico defence makes him an ideal candidate to take up the crown worn so famously by Petr Cech in the past.

While Diego Simeone will be unwilling to sell the right offer could pique the interest both the club and the player.

Timo Werner

Only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has a better Bundesliga return this season than Werner's 21 goals and his performances in the Champions League against Tottenham ​​​​​​​prove that the striker is more than capable against Premier League oppositon.

With Michy Batshuayi misfiring and Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future looking very precarious, it is highly likely that Lampard will look to strengthen up top this summer.

Werner signed a new contract until 2023 in August last year, but is aware of the interest in him from the Premier League with Jurgen Klopp also keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old.

The Blues will most likely face competition for his signature, but the addition of a striker that has already surpassed 20 goals in a top European league would be very beneficial.

Jadon Sancho

The England international has made no secret that he was a Chelsea fan growing up in London and his future has been called into question at various points this season.

The 19-year old is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in world football and is the only player with double figures for both goals and assists in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea will be looking for long term replacements for Willian and Pedro who are both out of contract in a few months and the former Manchester City man Sancho may find the opportunity to prove himself in the English top flight very appealing.

Valued at around £100 million, the West London club may have to break the bank to secure the winger's signature, but a high profile signing of this nature would be a statement of intent.