Ashley Cole claims Chelsea should target Ben Chilwell 

Ashley Cole has urged Chelsea to sign ‘quality’ Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell, writes the Daily Star.

The former Chelsea defender cemented his place in the Blue’s backline after signing from Arsenal for £7 million in 2006.

For eight years, Cole made the position his own and was quickly recognised as one of the best left backs in the world.

However, since his departure in 2014, Chelsea have struggled to replace the Champions League winner.

‘I’d love to see him at Chelsea’

Cole revealed a ‘quality player’ like Chilwell could be the man Chelsea have been after.

“I’d love to see him here,” he began. “I think he’s a quality player, I’ve heard he’s a Chelsea fan so yes I’d like to see him here.

"It’s a big decision for the club but quality wise for sure he is good enough.

“But that depends on if he wants to leave or if Leicester will sell him – that’s something the clubs would need to talk about.

“There’s always going to be a question mark going to a bigger club, but he’s doing really, really well in terms of how he is playing with Leicester.

“He’s obviously enjoying the way Brendan plays, and the system, he’s got that license to attack.”

‘Chelsea need more depth’

Cole concluded by claiming the Blues need to add greater to their squad, having related heavily on a number of players this season.

“In terms of quality, for sure he has the quality to be here,” he settled. “It’s a big decision for the club but quality wise for sure he is good enough.

“I definitely think they need to add to the squad in terms of strength in depth really. But they also have to keep going and get these younger guys some more game time, get them more experienced.”