Leicester City 2019/20 Season Awards (so far): Player of the Season

With Premier League football having been suspended due to the coronavirus, many fans will be without their fix of Leicester City for the foreseeable future.

Whatever decision is taken on the rest of the season, it has already been a memorable season for Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes as they aim for a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Assembling all of the writers of the Leicester City office at VAVEL UK, we decided to award our Leicester City Awards of the 2019/20 season (so far). The first in a series of awards, we cast our votes for the Player of the Season…

Player of the Season

Daniel Orme – Jamie Vardy

Still somewhat criminally underrated by those outside of the East-Midlands, striker Vardy was well on track to notch his most clinical season in the Premier League. The forward had 19 goals prior to the suspension of the sport, with his performances from the front the driving force behind the Foxes’ charge up the table under Rodgers.

Callum Boyle – Wilfred Ndidi

It’s only recently that fans outside of Leicester have seen how important Wilfred Ndidi is to the way the Foxes play but to supporters, it has been clear ever since he joined back in 2017. Regularly at the top of the charts for tackles and interceptions, the Nigerian is the wheel that sets Brendan Rodgers’ side in motion and a huge factor into why they could be playing European football when next season eventually comes around.

Cristi Bratu – Caglar Soyuncu

All eyes were on the Turkish defender from the first whistle of the season after he was tasked with replacing the most expensive defender in history. Apart from a handful of rash decisions, that have been ironed out further by more Premier League experience and playing alongside Jonny Evans, Soyuncu has come into his own and cemented his place into the team and the hearts of the Foxes faithful, singing “we don’t need you, we’ve got Soyuncu”.

Lois George – James Maddison

Burst onto the scene, young, ambitious, confident on the ball. Will be a future England regular. Only downside is that there will be a host of clubs after him all over Europe in the next window.

Jack Johnson – Ricardo Pereira

Ricardo has had an absolutely flawless season for Leicester and he consistently stands out as one of the best players on the pitch. His defensive work is brilliant and his pace and power down the right is unstoppable. He should be considered as one of the best right backs in the Europe.

Josh Holland – Ricardo Pereira

My player of the season would be Ricardo Pereira - Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy closely behind the Portuguese. With his darting runs down the right and link-up play with Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans and Maddison, Pereira has come good when provided.

His goal against Newcastle United and then his header against Birmingham City have showed his quality. If, or when, Leicester make Champions League, he will surely be one of their standout players.