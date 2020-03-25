On this day: Chelsea 2 – 0 Manchester City 

On this day, 25th March 2006, a first-half Didier Drogba double sealed a 2-0 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues and Jose Mourinho and would soon go on to secure a successive Premier League title. A FOURTH consecutive league title for the 'special one'.

Meanwhile, Stuart Pearce was brawling with the likes of Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic fighting for survival.

Two in quick succession

The first first came after half hour as Eidar Gudjohnsen drove the ball into the feet of Drogba before he weaved inside then out leaving David Sommeil chasing his tail. Chelsea’s number nine then thundered the ball past David James.

The second showcased the striker’s natural predatory instincts in the box.

The ball fell to Joe Cole on the edge of the box as he dragged his volley wide following a City clearance. The effort looked tame until the ball was rescued and guided back into the six-yard box.

Lurking, ready and waiting. The ball dropped to the Ivorian who arrowed the ball past James for the second time in quick succession.

Mysterious handball

Drogba’s second goal caused a degree of controversy as many spectators, fans and media outlets suspected the striker illegally used his arm in the build-up.

However, having already scored the goal and secured the three points, Drogba admitted to a handball offence.

In an interview with the BBC, Drogba said: “Yes, it was handball but sometimes this is the game.

"I don't know how to explain. The ball comes to me and I can't do nothing but this."

Where are they now?

Petr Cech

The former Blues goalkeeper is currently Chelsea’s Technical and Performance adviser working alongside the likes of Frank Lampard, Jody Morris, Joe Edwards and many other former players behind the scenes.

Paulo Ferreira

Ferreira is one of many Loan Player Technical Coach at Chelsea who work alongside youngsters out on loan. The Portuguese former defender is also a club ambassador.

Ricardo Carvalho

After an illustrious career with the Blues, Carvalho went on to play for the likes of Real Madrid and AS Monaco. However, having retired, he is now the assistant manager of Olympique Marseille.

John Terry

Captain, leader, legend.

Del Horno

The Spanish defender left Chelsea following their league title triumph in 2006 joining Valencia.

He failed to cement a place in the team before having spells at Athletic Bilbao, Real Valladolid and Levante.

Joe Cole

Chelsea’s former number ten enjoyed his most exciting period of his career while in South West London.

Upon retirement, he became Tampa Bay Rowdies assistant manager before becoming an academy coach for the Blues.

Frank Lampard

The Chelsea manager.

Lampard enjoyed a colourful 13 years at Chelsea as a player winning countless honours.

In his time with the Blues, the 41-year-old appeared in 648 games and scored a blistering 211 goals to lead the charts as Chelsea’s all-time top goal scorer.

He has led Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League with just nine games remaining having brought in no new players two transfer windows. Impressive.

Claude Makelele

The Frenchman is currently a Technical Mentor at Chelsea having previously worked as an assistant manager at the likes of Paris Saint Germain and Swansea City.

Eidur Gudjohnsen

Gudjohsen went on to play for a further eleven different clubs after leaving the Blues in 2006. Clubs he went on to feature for included the likes of Barcelona, Club Brugge and Bolton Wanders. He is also the current Iceland Under-21 Assistant Manager.

Damien Duff

The former winger now works as a first team coach at Celtic. Prior to retirement, Duff went on to play for Newcastle and Fulham among others.

Didier Drogba

The King of Wembley. Having retired from professional football at the age of 40, Drogba became Vice President of ‘Peace and Sport’, as he continues he charitable work around the globe.