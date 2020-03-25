Joe Cole: 'Cultured footballer' Billy same level as Grealish

Since the start of the 2019/20 season, Frank Lampard and his coaching staff have thoroughly trusted in their youth products in the academy system.

Cobham training ground has seen many greats come through over the years, such as John Terry and first team coach Jody Morris.

Billy Gilmour has emerged as a new contender for young player of the season after his breakthrough in early March.

After man of the match accolades against Merseyside clubs Liverpool and Everton, a debate has been created on how far this boy could go.

Britain is the home of young talent

Joe Cole won three Premier League medals at Stamford Bridge and played in a similar role to the young scosman. He's given his verdict on the prospective talent.

Cole believes the nation are going through a purple patch in terms of their production with young players, stating: "We’re the cream of Europe in England now. Scotland are too with the likes of Gilmour.

"The future of English football is bright; they just keep coming through the production line and it's fantastic."

The former Blue racked up 46 goals and 36 assists in 378 topflight appearances. Cole believes Billy is destined for greatness, admitting:

"Billy is terrific, he’s a cultured footballer and he can be what he wants. I think he will develop further up the pitch, more of a number 10."

Gilmour must take his opportunities

Many Chelsea youth players have failed to stamp their mark at the Bridge. The likes of Dominic Solanke and Nathaniel Chalobah have had to move away from West London to find first team football.

Cole believes Gilmour is a massive asset for Chelsea, but admitted: "It will come down to how he plays when he puts that shirt on."

When asked on which current crop of youngsters are most exciting and set up for a big future, Cole added Gilmour amongst his list with the likes of teammate Mason Mount and Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

"It’s tough, but I’m going for Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Mount, Foden and Gilmour."

The West Ham Academy product claimed all the above players are similar. "They all handle the ball well and they’re quite similar," he said. "Very much like all modern-day midfielders.’

Gilmour will be hoping to continue his sparking form after the pandemic of the Coronavirus have passed over.

Chelsea have fixtures against Manchester City, West ham and Liverpool coming up, the latter two being ex-clubs of Cole. He spent a combination of 10 years at the respective clubs, scoring 18 goals over that period.