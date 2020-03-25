Leicester City 2019/20 Awards (so far): Goal of the Season

Leicester City were one of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League before the suspension of the domestic game.

With 58 strikes in 29 games, only Liverpool and Manchester City have netted more than the Foxes, with some of them being truly memorable goals. Which one is the best according to the Leicester City writers at VAVEL UK?

Daniel Orme – Hamza Choudhury vs Newcastle United

The technique on this strike really was outstanding. Picking up the ball just outside of the area, in front of a stadium that had been giving him abuse all afternoon, the Foxes’ academy product arrowed it into the top corner with a stunning side-foot finish for his first-ever goal for the club.

Callum Boyle – Harvey Barnes vs Sheffield United

Barnes’ strike at Bramall Lane was truly a sight to behold all the way back at the start of the Premier League season. On a sunny Bank Holiday Saturday in Sheffield, the Foxes were locked in a 1-1 draw with the recently promoted Sheffield United before Barnes unleashed a thunderous half-volley just inside the area which gave Dean Henderson no chance and earned the Foxes a first win of the season.

Cristi Bratu – Kelechi Iheanacho vs Everton

While there have been technically outstanding goals this season, with the likes of Vardy’s chipped volley against Bournemouth and James Maddison’s freekick against Southampton, Iheanacho’s late winner against Everton tops the bill. The 94th minute winner ensured the Foxes’ seventh win in a row in all competitions and the sheer emotion after VAR overturned the decision from the players and the fans made the win against an Everton side who looked to see out the clock from early on even sweeter.

Lois George – Harvey Barnes vs Sheffield United

This goal got Leicester off to a good start in August. It was also great to see the young talent on the score sheet from such a technically perfect strike impressing the Leicester fans.

Josh Holland – Harvey Barnes vs Sheffield United

Harvey Barnes. His winner in August against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane is yet to be bettered. My personal favourite is Jamie Vardy’s first goal at Southampton in the famous 9-0 win but Barnes’ outrageous first-timed shot into the top corner, one of only five teams to beat them at home.

Jack Johnson – Harvey Barnes vs Sheffield United

This goal was a ‘Barnestormer’. As the ball fell to the edge of the box it seemed like Barnes always had the volley in mind. He caught the ball perfectly as it skipped up off the grass and his strike flew into the back of the net at a frightening speed, giving Dean Henderson no chance.